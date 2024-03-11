Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sets the all-black trend at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave the all-black fashion trend a moment at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The 36-year-old hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles in a dramatic high-neck, cut-out gown with a train.

It was paired with arm-length black leather gloves, silver cuffs, black court heels and an extra-long chiffon black scarf that swept the ground.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who starred in the Transformers films, complemented the all-black look with a bold red lip and a sleek pony tail.

Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o, who attended the 96th Academy Awards with co-star Joseph Quinn, ahead of their new film The Quiet Place: Day One, also sparkled in a mostly-black dress.

The 41-year-old, who starred in the acclaimed Black Panther and sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was one of the A-list presenters for the award ceremony.

She wore a black halterneck bedazzled Armani Privé gown from the fashion house’s 2023 spring/summer couture collection. It featured a green and blue sequin detailing on the bust area.

US actress and writer Greta Gerwig attended the party in a tuxedo-inspired suit, which had button detailing and large silk collars.

The Barbie film director, who was nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay, didn’t wear anything underneath but accentuated the outfit with three different diamond necklaces and a Yves Saint Laurent black clutch bag.

American rapper Ice Spice, who rose to stardom in 2022 with her hit single Munch (Feelin’ U) – which went viral on TikTok – joined in on the trend with a sheer black gown, with lace detailing and crosshatched panels on the waist.

The 24-year-old styled her signature ginger hair in a side swoop.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, 61, who won best actress at the 2023 Academy Awards for her role as Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All at Once, was also one of the A-list presenters at the award ceremony.

The 61-year-old wore a black Balenciaga couture fitted gown with long sleeves and a highly exaggerated sculptural blazer with a deep plunge neckline.

It had a gold feather broach detailing on the left-hand side, which added an elegant touch to the outfit.

Italian-American actress Julia Fox turned heads on the red carpet with an extravagant all-black look – which is no surprise.

For the 2022 Vanity Fair after party, the 34-year-old wore a clawed hand and human hair as accessories.

This year, she choose a latex strapless bodycon dress with matching arm-length gloves and a boxy black bag.

Fox finished off the look with a gigantic organza headpiece and a snake-like black eyeliner design.