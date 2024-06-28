The best hats to rock this summer

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As well as a good layer of SPF, a cool hat is an essential to top off your summer look. Wide-brimmed hats have recently made waves on the runway, and as the weather warms up, it’s important to add stylish protection.

open image in gallery The runway’s return of the wild-west has popularised the cowboy hat this summer (Alamy/PA)

From flopping-lampshade styles to the nonchalant baseball cap – these are the on-trend styles to accessorise your beach-day or weekend-away.

1. Cool crochet

It feels like crochet makes a comeback every year. Ideal for layering, crochet makes a statement beyond your clothes, and having been big for bags last year – 2024 is all about the crochet cap.

Coming in the form of a knitted cap, bucket or even visor – crochet is certainly one of the cutest hat trends this summer.

open image in gallery (River Island/PA)

River Island Cream Crochet Bucket Hat, £20

2. Statement straw

Raffia and floppy hats have become the headgear of the summer, making any look go from English garden to Saint-Tropez style. Unfortunately, not all of these types of hats are made for our cramped carry-ons.

Opting for soft-structure over stiff fabric is best – not to mention it’s kinder to your wallet. Crochet raffia is a good option to survive being stuffed in a suitcase.

open image in gallery (COS/PA)

COS Woven Straw Hat, £55

open image in gallery (Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Black & Natural Striped Foldable Visor Hat, £26

3. On-trend bucket

Easy to bundle up and pop in your bag as you’re flying out the door – the bucket hat is the ultimate Gen Z summer accessory. From statement prints to humble pastels, the on-trend bucket is an intergenerational staple whether you’re at Glastonbury or in your garden.

open image in gallery (Flannels/PA)

GANNI Bucket Hat LD43, £85, Flannels

open image in gallery (Free People/PA)

Free People Shoreline Bucket Hat, £32

4. Reliable baseball

The true style that will always work is undoubtedly the baseball cap. Possibly the least glamorous of the styles – the baseball cap has a cool insouciance to it. When styled right, it can give nautical chic vibes, or look like you’re a humble millionaire trying to discreetly run errands.

Either way, a simple colourway can often edge up the most classic of looks – or at least hide you from accidental bump-ins.

open image in gallery (John Lewis & Partners/PA)

Polo Ralph Lauren, Signature Pony Baseball Cap in Nubuck, £55, John Lewis & Partners

5. Hot florals

Floral season came back with gusto earlier this year, with celebrities from musician Myleene Klass to presenter Alex Jones showcasing their best floral gowns at the Chelsea Flower Show.

open image in gallery TV presenter Alex Jones wore a tiered L K Bennett floral dress to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May (Alamy/PA)

However, if you’d rather accent your look as opposed to going full-force with a frock, a statement hat is the way forward – adding a feminine and quaint country touch to any outfit.

open image in gallery (Fable England/PA)

Fable Meadow Creature Ivory Raffia Visor, £35, Wolf & Badger