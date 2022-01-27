Minnie Mouse to ditch iconic dress for ‘progressive’ Stella McCartney suit

For the first time in history, Minnie Mouse will swap her iconic red polka-dot dress for a designer pantsuit and matching bow.

The famous Disney mouse will temporarily don a blue pantsuit with black polka dots designed by Stella McCartney to celebrate Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary.

The new outfit will make Minnie a “symbol of progress”, according to the designer, and will also be worn in “honour of Women’s History Month” in March.

The theme park will mark its third decade on 6 March with a “dazzling” new show in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, which recently reopened after 12 months of renovation.

In a statement, McCartney said that Minnie has “always had a special place in my heart” and she was “delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse”.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!” the designer said.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honour of Women’s History Month, in March 2022,” McCartney added.

The designer will also launch a “unique” Minnie Mouse T-shirt as part of her global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, in conjunction with International Women’s Rights Day on 8 March.

According to Disneyland Paris, McCartney will also release a limited-edition product range inspired by the 1940 Disney classic Fantasia, starting in spring.

Both Minnie and Mickey Mouse, along with the rest of the cast including Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto, will also wear new iridescent costumes created specially for the new anniversary celebration show.

In a promo video, the characters “hit the catwalk” to show off their new costumes. Mickey swapped his iconic suit tails and red trousers for a reflective lavender and silver suit and top hat, while Minnie wore a reflective pink dress with a matching bow and shinier versions of her bright yellow shoes.