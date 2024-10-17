How to wear florals this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



It was the fictional Miranda Priestly that once said: “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” However, when it comes to florals in autumn – that’s a trend even The Devil Wears Prada tyrant can approve of.

Styling fresh florals can be a difficult pattern to negotiate in the grey months. But with the season’s trending palette ranging from deep plums to forest greens – a good floral motif is a match made in heaven.

We hear from leading fashion experts about the best way to style florals this season.

Embrace deeper hues

A sure way to perfect florals this autumn is through some trusty seasonal hues. Burgundy, rich browns and forest greens are trending this year – accompanied with some feminine floral prints, its the perfect combination.

“It’s time to embrace floral patterns in deeper, rich hues like maroon, mustard, and forest green,” says Ben Roberts from the British jeweller Clogau.

“These warm tones not only evoke the spirit of the season, but also blend beautifully with autumn staples such as midi dresses, skirts, and oversized blouses.”

To ensure your florals are seasonally appropriate, combine with a cable-knit cardigan, oversized scarf or quilted coat.

Joules Cara Cream Ditsy Cord Twisted Front Dress, £79.95

H&M Patterned Blouse – Khaki Green, £12.99

That doesn’t you can’t be bold

Despite burnt and muted tones usually reigning supreme at this time of the year, that doesn’t mean we have to disband with our summer brights just yet.

If the Duchess of Edinburgh is anything to go by, taking a vibrant autumnal hue and pairing it with bright neutrals like white, chalk or grey is a great way to bring life and energy into your fall wardrobe.

Sophie recently sported a floral Erdem orange skirt with a vibrant Sophie Habsburg ‘Lola’ bag on a recent visit to Malta.

Erdem is a British label favoured by royals, also frequently sported by the Princess of Wales, and their refined ready-to-wear pieces are certified showstoppers all-year round.

If you’re not confident with vibrant florals, “Always stick to no more than three colours when building an outfit,” advises celebrity colour analyst, Charlotte Elizabeth, “learn how to recognise cool from warm colours and don’t mix them as they won’t create harmony or a balanced, stylish look.”

Zara Satin Shirt, £22.99

Ditsy daisies or big blooms? It depends on your body type

When it comes to picking the perfect pattern, there are almost too many florals to choose from.

“When considering patterns, it’s helpful to look at your body shape first and use patterns to complement your body image,” advises Elizabeth.

If you want to elongate your body, wear the pattern on your top half: “Elongate the legs with a plain or lengthening print, and choose a soft curvy, floral for your top half,” recommendsElizabeth.

“Patterns can be used to highlight your best feature but, conversely, do not choose a pattern which focuses on your worst feature,” she explains.

“For example, over a large bust, avoid large floral prints and pear shapes should avoid adding ditsy patterns over the hip line.”

Pilcro Tavi Buttondown Blouse, £80, Anthropologie

M&S Sequin Midaxi Slip Skirt, £45

It lies in accessorising

When it comes to accessorising with florals – the trick is to not go overboard with the same print or clashing colours.

“Floral prints can be bold, so when accessorising, you’ll want to keep things understated yet cohesive,” explains Roberts. “If you’re wearing a floral blouse or dress, it’s key to choose jewellery that complements rather than competes with your look.”

According to Roberts it all lies in the balance. If you’re wearing a dark floral dress – pair it with a minimal silver bangle or simple flower studs can enhance your outfit without overwhelming it.

If you’re feeling adventurous, layering one or two subtle pieces can allow both the floral print and your jewellery to shine in harmony.

Alex Monroe Little Bluebell Necklace, £120

Colgau Forget Me Not Silver Stud Earrings, £99