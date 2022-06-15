Missguided will not refund shoppers for returns after going into administration

Customers of the fast fashion brand Missguided who recently returned clothing there will not get a refund after the company collapsed earlier this month.

Teneo Financial Advisory, the administrators currently running Missguided, told customers that the brand is unable to honour any refunds that were requested before they were appointed on 30 May.

In an email shared by shoppers to social media, customers are told that Teneo is also unable to “process new returns/refunds in this scenario”.

It comes after dozens of Missguided shoppers took to social media to complain that they have not been granted refunds despite making returns weeks ago.

Missguided appointed administrators after it went bankrupt and was unable to repay debts to suppliers and asked Teneo to sell its business and assets.

The Manchester-based brand, along with its menswear brand Mennace, was bought by the Frasers Group two days after their collapse for £20 million.

The group, which owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, is expected to take over the fast fashion company in August.

Until then, Missguided has stopped taking orders. Customers have been advised in the same email from Teneo that the “best option” to obtain a refund is to make a claim via their credit card or buy-now-pay-later providers.

The email also said that shoppers can make a claim in the administration, but Teneo warned that doing so “is not akin to a full refund and a payment back to customers at the end of the administration is likely to be a small fraction of the original amount owed, if any is available at all”.

Many shared their frustrations over the situation on Twitter, as they are unsure if they will get their money back at all.

“Hadn’t shopped at Missguided for a while and the one time I do I’m waiting six plus weeks for a refund because they’ve gone bust,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Imagine I sent clothes back to Missguided in May to refund, now they’ve gone into administration, they’ve received my clothes and won’t give me a refund OR at least send me my clothes back. Scruffy as f***.”

A third said: “Being told that Missguided probably won’t be able to give me my refund I’m owed of around £120 is making me never want to shop online ever again.

“How am I giving you your product back and you also keep my money???”

The Independent has contacted Teneo for comment.