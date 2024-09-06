How to prolong that summer glow with clever skincare

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



As summer draws to a close, some of us aren’t quite ready to let go of our holiday glows.

With our natural tans inevitably beginning to fade, you may be on the lookout for the best products that can help draw out your beachy bronze, or perhaps a fake tan that can give your skin the boost it needs for the damp autumnal months.

We hear from tanning experts the best methods to build, maintain and prolong your summer glow.

How to maintain a natural tan

Prolonging a natural tan is all about investing in your skin. “Moisturising is the key to prolonging a summer glow,” says Hayley Walker, beauty expert at Justmylook.

“Keeping yourself and your skin hydrated is crucial, as the sun dries it out, and having smooth, moisturised skin helps the natural tan last longer, and prevents dry flakiness that can cause peeling, resulting in an uneven tan.”

Opting for products with rich ingredients such as vitamin B, C and E ensures the skin has the building blocks to cultivate and prolong a natural tan. “The infusion of vitamin E and shea butter in a moisturiser helps to prolong your tan,” says Nicky Matthews, founder of Sienna X, “whether it’s from self-tan or even the natural rays.”

Something we may not think affects our natural tan is what we drink. “We all know drinking water is good for you but did you know it is also good for your tan?” says Rosie Greenhalgh, founder of Rose & Caramel, “whether real or fake, if you want to maintain your summer glow it is important to keep hydrated from the inside out. Be sure to drink plenty of H2O as the better condition your skin, the longer your tan will last too.”

Lancaster Golden Tan Maximizer After Sun Lotion 250ml, £28, Look Fantastic

Rose & Caramel Tanplexion Tan Accelerator, £19.99

The Body Shop Shea Body Butter, £19

How to build a subtle fake tan

Perhaps you’ve come to accept that your natural summer glow is long gone for good. But not all hope is lost, there’s now a plethora of gradual tans available that tan-loving celebrities such as Molly-Mae Hague and Vogue Williams have developed to help build and maintain the bronze that summer left behind.

“The best subtle tans are those with a low DHA, such as lotions,” says Greenhalgh, “these customisable formulas contain a lower concentration of DHA so you can gradually build up a natural looking tan day after day. These are great not only for a bespoke tan but for beginners too.”

Greenhalgh recommends using a gradual tanning lotion over the course of three days so you can curate your tan to your preference.

However, gradual tanning lotions are not substitutes for your daily moisturiser, as Melanie Brownlow, founder of St. Moriz, notes, “It’s important to remember to still use a normal moisturiser alongside a gradual tanning product, as they don’t always heavily nourish the skin. Keeping dry skin at bay will lengthen the time your tan lasts.”

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Daily Firming Lotion, £18, Boots

Bare by Vogue Tinted Gradual Tan, £22, Beauty Bay

What about my face?

When it comes to face fake tanning, there’s a fine line between bronzed goddess and former US president Donald Trump’s orange mishap. “Mixing tanning drops into your favourite moisturiser puts you in control here,” says Greenhalgh.

“The more you add, the deeper the shade. These can be added daily until you achieve your ideal colour. They’re great for maintaining an existing tan too, as drops can be used to enhance the depth of your tan (real or otherwise) to keep your skin looking bronzed for longer.” Gradual tanning drops are perfect for avoiding any Trump-like mishaps.

James Read Sunbright Tinted Tanning Drops Travel Size 12ml, £18

Evolve Organic Beauty Sunless Glow Gradual Tan, £20

How to evenly fade your fake tan

In order to maintain an even coverage as your tan slowly fades, you should avoid taking long hot baths or showers that can dry out the skin and cause flakiness.

“After showers, pat your skin dry with a towel instead of rubbing as this can break down your tan,” says Brownlow. “Another tan fader is chlorine,” says Greenhalgh, “so try to avoid swimming pools too.”

When it comes to evenly fading your fake tan, Greenhalgh advises to use an oil-free moisturiser, “Most fake tan formulas are broken down with heavy, oily products. So, to prolong your colour, make sure you use oil-free body care to enhance your tan and prevent fading.”

Alternatively, if you’ve fully succumbed to the autumnal season and want to banish your fake tan, opt for fake tan removers as opposed to manual exfoliation. These are gentler on your skin and far more effective for instant and even removal.

Bondi Sands Coconut Body Moisturiser, £9.99

Rose & Caramel Purity Excel 60 Second Tan Remover, £29.99