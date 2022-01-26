Moncler to go fur-free by end of 2023

Moncler has announced it is banning fur from its collections.

The luxury Italian fashion house, which used down and feathers to insulate its famous jackets in addition to creating fur trims, has now said it will start phasing out animal fur so that it’s completely gone from its items by the end of 2023.

In a statement, the brand said: “This decision is consistent with Moncler’s ongoing commitment to responsible business practises and builds on the brand’s constructive and long-term engagement with the Italian animal rights organisation LAV as a representative of the Fur Free Alliance.”

Campaigners have praised the decision, with PETA issuing a statement praising it and other brands that have pledged to go fur-free on behalf of its director of corporate projects, Yvonne Taylor.

“Bravissimo to Moncler for finally getting with the times and joining Gucci, Versace, Prada, Valentino, Armani, Canada Goose, and just about every other major fashion brand in going fur-free,” Taylor said.

“The company’s decision to ditch fur follows years of pressure from animal rights campaigners, including nearly 100,000 emails from supporters of PETA entities around the globe.”

Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International/UK, added: “We are thrilled that Moncler will stop sourcing new fur this year as part of a constructive engagement with Italian animal protection group LAV, a representative of the Fur Free Alliance.

“As another major brand makes the sustainable and compassionate decision to end all involvement in this cruel trade, we urge the UK government to reflect public and corporate opinion, and bring forward legislation to ban the sale and import of fur.”

Simone Pavesi, LAV Manager for the Animal Free Fashion Area, added: “LAV applauds Moncler for the responsible decision to permanently discontinue animal furs from its collections.

“Our commitment to Moncler and all fashion companies continues towards new goals for an increasingly sustainable fashion and for the protection of animals.”