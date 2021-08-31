Naomi Campbell says she had to ‘sacrifice finding a soul mate’ for her career

Naomi Campbell has spoken about her personal life in a rare interview, revealing she has had to “sacrifice” a lot for the sake of her career.

Speaking to The Cut, the supermodel was asked what she believed she had sacrificed for her “supermodel global-citizen life”.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” the 51-year-old model replied.

“It’s really like you feel they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

Campbell continued: “I don’t have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am.

“And for sure when I was younger, I wasn’t always using it in the right way. It takes growth.”

The model’s comments come after she welcomed her first child in May.

Campbell shared a photograph of herself cradling the newborn’s feet in her hands on Instagram.

In the caption, Campbell wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

She added: “There is no greater love.”

Campbell did not disclose further details, such as her baby’s name or when she was born. Nor did she reveal such details in the Cut interview.

The supermodel has spoken about motherhood in the past, though.

In 2014, she told designer Diane von Furstenberg she “definitely” wanted children no matter what her relationship status would be in the future.

She later told ES Magazine in a rare interview in 2017 that she thought “about having children all the time”, adding: “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”