Naomi Osaka launches upcycled denim collaboration with Levi’s

Naomi Osaka has released a limited edition collaboration with Levi’s, featuring four pieces made with vintage upcycled Levi’s denim.

The collection includes a denim kimono with a matching obi belt, two styles of denim shorts and a denim bustier created from reworked trucker jackets.

According to WWD, the tennis champion worked with the brand’s design team on the collection and drew from her Japanese heritage to create the kimono.

Osaka said: “I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid. So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected.”

The two styles of shorts that round out the collection include the Crystal Fringe Short, made from vintage Levi 501 shorts and featuring crystal fringing on the front and back pockets, and a longer short that features corset-style ties at the back, made from upcycled men’s jeans.

“The sustainability aspect was super important to me,” said the 23-year-old. “And I love that every piece in the collection has been recycled or repurposed from old stock.”

Levi’s described Osaka as a “powerful young voice in the world of sports whose authenticity and willingness to stand up for important causes has helped inspire millions”.

“In a very short time, she has become not only an iconic athlete, but a true ambassador for social change,” said the brand in a statement.

Osaka first partnered with Levi’s in February, when she took part in the brand’s “Beauty of Becoming” series that celebrated “changemakers”. She also joined Levi’s on its signature 501 Originals Campaign shoot in May.

The tennis star has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, having previously partnered with Frankes Bikinis, Nike, Adeam and Strathberry. Osaka was also named a Louis Vuitton House ambassador in January and posed for the brand’s spring-summer 2021 campaign, photographed by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière.

Next month, Osaka will co-host the 2021 Met Gala with poet Amanda Gorman, singer Billie Eilish and actor Timothée Chalamet.