Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless.

Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.

The Black Swan star wore a plaid yellow and black button-up jacket and matching mini-skirt similar to the Dolce and Gabbana version worn by Alicia Silverstone’s character Cher Horowitz in the hit 1995 film.

Rather than the matching Mary Jane shoes, white knee-high socks and white t-shirt worn in the film, Portman opted for a black crop top and a pair of Dr Marten lace-up boots.

Thompson donned a black sweater vest on top of white sweater, plus a voluminous black skirt, black tights, matching high-heeled shoes, and long braids similar to those rocked by Stacey Dash in the hit film.

The Batman and Robin actor reposted the image of the pair to her Instagram Story later that day with the comment: “Stunning. You both look amazing.”

A screenshot from Alicia Silverstone’s Instagram Story (Instagram/Alicia Silverstone)

Horowitz’s classic outfit has spawned countless reinterpretations, including in Iggy Azalea’s music video for “Fancy”, and Ariana Grande’s tour outfit.

Over 25 years after the film’s original release, Silverstone told Vogue that she still gets tagged in social media posts dedicated to recreating the iconic suit: “Every single Halloween, I get pictures sent to me, and they’re always in the yellow plaid outfit,” she said.

The 45-year-old even wore a new version of it herself in a 2018 episode of Lip Sync Battle.

Alicia Silverstone (R) and Stacey Dash (L) in the 1995 film Clueless (Paramount Pictures)

Written and directed by Amy Heckerling, Clueless was a loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma, which was first published in 1815.

The news follows footage released of Lily Collins taking on the titular role of Horowitz in a table read of the classic film.

Forming part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival hosted by Seth Rogen in LA, Collins was joined by Storm Reid of Euphoria, Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano of Everybody Loves Raymond, Andrew Bachelor aka King Bach, Eduardo Franco, Joel Kim Booster and Kerri Kenney-Silver in re-creating director/writer Amy Heckerling’s entire script.

Footage shared from the May event shows the Emily in Paris star reading through the scene in which Cher compares the plight of Haitian refugees to a garden party her father once held.

The scene’s famous line – “It does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty” – was met by huge cheers from the audience.