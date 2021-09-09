National Television Awards: The most retro – and brilliant – red carpet looks you’ve probably forgotten about

It’s the National Television Awards tonight – when the stars of the small screen gather at a glittering ceremony held at London’s O2 Arena to find out if they’ll be taking home a coveted gong.

One of the biggest nights in the British showbiz calendar, the NTAs always attracts a slew of actors, presenters and assorted celebrity guests who hit the red carpet to show off their outfits, and the event has brought us some fabulous fashion moments over the years…

Martine McCutchen

Television presenter Matthew Kelly and actress Martine McCutcheon leave the stage National Television Awards 1998 (Ben Curtis/PA) (PA Archive)

Martine McCutcheon proved that it always pays to keep it classic – the lipstick red gown with sheer cap sleeves she wore in 1998, back when she starred in EastEnders as Tiffany, still looks fashionable today.

Caprice

Caprice arrives at the NTAs 1998 (Ben Curtis/PA) (PA Archive)

The same can’t be said for model Caprice, who seemed to be attempting a Geri Halliwell moment, also in 1998, with this ill-fitting satin union flag column dress.

Cat Deeley

Cat Deeley arrives for the annual National Television Awards 2003 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Presenter Cat Deeley brought boho vibes to the red carpet in 2003 with her strappy printed slip dress accessorised with a stack of bangles and a clutch bag.

Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson arrives for the National Television Awards 2005 (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Remember in the mid-Noughties when tweed tailoring was suddenly all the rage? Gemma Atkinson’s cropped trouser suit, camisole and peep toe heels were the height of fashion in 2005, when she played Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks.

Rachel Stevens

Rachel Stevens arrives for the 2008 National Television Awards (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Another huge Noughties trend, Herve Leger bandage dresses were a celeb favourite, as seen on S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens at the 2008 NTAs.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden arriving for the National Television Awards 2010 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

A regular at the NTAs, actor turned talent show judge Amanda Holden looked stunning at the 2010 ceremony in a strapless white gown by Ralph & Russo.

Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews arriving for the 2014 National Television Awards (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews donned a midnight blue tux for the 2014 NTAs, accessorising his suit with some very snazzy leopard print shoes.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes attending the National Television Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA) (PA Archive)

Looking ultra-glamorous while cradling her baby bump, The Saturdays singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes chose an embellished off-the-shoulder navy gown with cape sleeves in 2017.

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton attending the National Television Awards 2018 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Opting for a tailored look in 2018, presenter Fearne Cotton teamed her Seventies-inspired suit with red high heels.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby during the National Television Awards 2020 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Always one of the best-dressed celebs at the NTAs, Holly Willoughby pulled out all the stops last year in a pink satin princess dress with a huge tulle underskirt.