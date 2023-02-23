The biggest spring bag trends, from Noughties baguettes to power totes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The perfect finishing touch for any outfit, handbags take you from day to night, and work to weekends.

So when choosing a newbie to accompany your spring/summer outfits, you want get it right.

What’s in vogue this season? High-end designers are still obsessed with all things Nineties and Noughties and the high street has followed suit, with bright colours and woven fabrics signalling the transition to sunnier days.

Whether you want to accessorise with a chic piece of arm candy or you need something practical to hold all your essentials, these are the bag trends to shop right now…

Noughties bags

Inspired by the classic Fendi Baguette, the most fashionable shoulder bags are small, rectangular and have a short strap so they fit snugly under your arm.

These compact cuties are big enough to hold your phone, purse and other essentials, making them the ideal daytime to evening companion.

River Island Black Chain Detail Shoulder Bag, £33

New Look Bright Orange Leather-Look Twist Lock Shoulder Bag, £19.99

Minimalist hobo

John Lewis and Partners And/Or Tan Suede Scoop Shoulder Bag, £89; And/Or Lopez Black Embroidery Tiered Dress, £99

Big, slouchy hobo bags have made a comeback recently, and now we’re seeing the evolution of the trend towards more pared-back designs.

Crafted from structured fabrics in muted colours with metallic detailing, these mid-size minimalist bags are the perfect blend of form and function.

Katie Loxton Blake Small Shoulder Bag in Sage, £44.99

Dune London Duchess Black Quilted Ruched-Shoulder Bag, £140

Decorative detail

In contrast to the craze for retro minimalism, designers including Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham and Gabriela Hearst at Chloe put craft in the spotlight on their spring catwalks, with woven, tasselled and ruffled bags.

Perfectly suited to summer, raffia and crochet bags in natural beige and brown tones pair well with faded denim and floaty dresses.

FatFace Sophia Stripe Henley Jumper, £52; Ashby Pull On Denim Short, £35; Willow Woven Bucket Bag, £55

Oliver Bonas Cream Statement Shoulder Bag Clutch, £69.50

Accessorize Stripe Raffia Duffle Cross-Body Bag, £30

Power totes

Offering hope for anyone who has to actually carry things on a day-to-day basis, the supersized totes on the catwalks at Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors and Loewe are big enough to fit your laptop, lunchbox and gym kit with room to spare.

How to turn a run-of-the-mill tote into a style statement? Try your cue from the ‘dopamine dressing’ playbook and opt for a brilliantly bright hue to elevate your outfit.

Monsoon Winged Tote Bag, £60

Scamp & Dude Pink Metallic Large Tote Bag, £65