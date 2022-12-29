5 ways to give your wardrobe a New Year refresh – without spending a fortune

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

January is all about new beginnings – getting rid of unwanted junk and becoming the best version of ourselves.

But with many of us feeling the pinch in the wake of the festive season, it’s not necessarily an ideal time for a huge overhaul if you’re feeling stuck in a style rut.

Instead of going on a mindless spree, why not follow the sustainable fashion adage ‘shop your wardrobe’, finding new ways to wear old favourites and adding a few key purchases to pull your look together?

We asked fashion experts for their top tips on how to revamp your style on a budget…

1. Try dopamine dressing

“To beat away the January blues, I encourage my clients to wear bold, happy colours,” says Sergio Romero Diaz, senior private shopper at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge (harveynichols.com).

If you default to black, grey and more black in winter, dig out that bright jumper, blazer or maxi dress you bought on a whim but never wear and discover the mood-boosting power of fashion.

Romero Diaz continues: “Hot pink is having a huge moment right now, as well as lavender and Kelly green. Try combining different shades of the same colour in your outfits to elongate your silhouette and look super chic.”

V by Very Trench Coat, £45, and Yellow Dress, £35 (available in February)

New Look Bright Pink Satin High Waist Wide Leg Trousers, £14.99 (were £29.99)

2. Repurpose your partywear

Just because Christmas is over, it doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your party pieces for good.

“When January comes, it can leave our wardrobes feeling a little flat,” says Caroline Jackson, design director at Monsoon (monsoon.co.uk). “Instead of packing away your satin trousers or skirts, pair them with big chunky knits and trainers.”

Teaming different textures can create interesting contrasts and new outfit options.

“I feel most of my clients focus on colour combinations and they forget about matching and combining fabrics,” says Romero Diaz. “Silk next to denim, cashmere with leather… Use opposing fabrics to bring movement and interest to your looks.”

Hope Fashion The Cocoon Roll Neck Jumper Teal, £81 (was £135), and The Peacock Bias Cut Skirt – Peacock Multi, £110 (boots, stylist’s own)

Monsoon Cable Split Neck Bobble Jumper with Recycled Polyester Ivory, £39 (was £70), and Amy Satin Skirt in Recycled Polyester Blue, £49

3. Switch up your suit

“Tailoring has drastically changed over the last few years and the way we wear a suit now has countless styling options,” says Erdin Boratac, visual merchandiser at Moss Bros (moss.co.uk), who suggests styling a formal two-piece for casual occasions.

“Invest in a quality suit and you will really get your money’s worth and wear out of it. Wear your favourite suit with a roll-neck, crew neck jumper, T-shirt, open collar shirt, 1/4 zip neck, or layered with a V-neck knit.”

In terms of menswear, Boratac says a key buy for the New Year is the workwear jogger: “These hit the sweet spot between a jogger and a formal trouser. The cut of them is slightly cropped, but with smart looking high-quality materials you can wear these as a base with endless looks.”

Moss Bros Navy Wool Jacket, £199; Grey Chunky Cable Roll Neck Jumper, £89.95, and Slim Fit Stone Puppytooth Trousers, £80

M&Co Green Smart Blazer Co-Ord, £22 (was £44); White Tipped Stripe Jumper, £23.80 (was £34), and Green Smart Tapered Trousers Co-Ord, £14.75 (were £29.50; shoes, stylist’s own)

4. Experiment with shapes

If you tend to gravitate towards slim fit trousers or longline blazers, try switching it up and going to the other extreme – you might find a new favourite.

“I love when my clients play with different fits and silhouettes,” says Romero Diaz. “Winter is a great time to play with combinations of loose, fitted, tailored etc, because you can really layer outfits to create new silhouettes.”

Aniston Long Sleeve Sweatshirt, £35, and Aniston Casual Checked Pleated Skirt, £45, Freemans (boots, stylist’s own)

5. Elevate your accessories

The fastest way to update your look is with on-trend winter warmers.

“The beanie hat added to the suit for unexpected softness to the look or a pop of colour to your basic casual look,” says Boratac.

“A bucket hat is fast becoming a must-have throughout the season, and with lots of colour and material options to choose from this can add a different dimension to almost any look.”

Matalan Coral Ribbed Beanie Hat, £4.50

Accessorize Quilted Bucket Hat Black, £9.80 (was £14)