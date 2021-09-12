After more than a year of virtual runways and digital-only fashion weeks, real-life sartorial splendor has returned in New York.

Marking the first of four week-long events to take place around the globe, New York Fashion Week has drawn a slew of high-profile celebrities and models to its runways and parties this season, with Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner just a handful among them.

The uptick in famous faces is likely due to the fact that the highly anticipated Met Gala is set to take place in New York on Monday 13 September, marking the first time the annual fashion extravaganza has taken place in two years due to the pandemic.

It’s no wonder, then, that NYFW has been jam-packed with celebrities, many of whom will most likely be in attendance on Monday evening.

But as is always the case at any fashion week, the glamour off the runway is no less worth of attention than that which is on it.

Street style is one of the best parts of NYFW, and with this season’s attendees having spent the past 18 months viewing catwalks in their living rooms, it will come as no surprise that they have made quite the effort with their wardrobes.

Here are some of our favourite street style looks from NYFW.

Megan Fox

The actor arrived at the Moschino show in a vibrant blue two-piece complete with wide-leg trousers, gold buttons, and a matching handbag. (Getty Images)

Michelle Song

The fashion maverick and entrepreneur arrived at the Bevza show in a white jacket and dress by Bevza with boots by Bagllet. (Getty Images)

Aneka Itimova

The fashion influencer arrived at the Duo Doux show in a black leather top and jeans by GRLFRND. She also wore a belt by Louis Vuitton, and a Balenciaga handbag. (Getty Images)

Alyssa Jewels

The musician was pictured leaving the Bevza show in a navy-blue button-up top with a pair of high-waisted checked skinny jeans, both by All Saints. (Getty Images)

Nuelle Alves

The fashion influencer and entrepreneur wore a grey long-sleeved top underneath a sheer tan brown dress by Revolve. (Getty Images)

Daniella Duque

The fashion blogger wore a white shirt with feather-trimmed sleeves and high-waisted trousers by Nadine Merabai. (Getty Images)

Rashi

She wore a green ensemble by Revolve paired with boots by Dante Official and Dior sunglasses. (Getty Images)

Amandafinesse

The fashion blogger wore a pink blazer by Ivy Park x Adidas with a pair of micro shorts by Charworkroom, a slogan bag by Sonique Saturday and shoes by Fashion Nova. (Getty Images)

Chase Wise

She wore a checked two-piece by Marjorelle. (Getty Images)

Charlii Sebunya

He wore a monochrome checked tuxedo with a white shirt. (Getty Images)

Joy Corrigan

The actor wore a denim look by Cinq De Cep. (Getty Images)

Katya Tolstova

Departing a show, the fashion blogger was seen wearing a pale yellow shirt dress by Jonathan Simkhai, with boots by Raye and an umbrella by Moschino. (Getty Images)

Caroline Vazzana

The fashion editor and stylist wore pink trousers with a printed knit jumper and a leather jacket. (Getty Images)

Zanna Roberts Rassi

The journalist wore a vibrant green dress. (Getty Images)

Aissata Kourouma