The uptick in famous faces is likely due to the fact that the highly anticipated Met Gala is set to take place in New York on Monday 13 September, marking the first time the annual fashion extravaganza has taken place in two years due to the pandemic.
It’s no wonder, then, that NYFW has been jam-packed with celebrities, many of whom will most likely be in attendance on Monday evening.
But as is always the case at any fashion week, the glamour off the runway is no less worth of attention than that which is on it.
Street style is one of the best parts of NYFW, and with this season’s attendees having spent the past 18 months viewing catwalks in their living rooms, it will come as no surprise that they have made quite the effort with their wardrobes.
Here are some of our favourite street style looks from NYFW.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies