Elliot Page made his Met Gala 2021 debut on Monday night wearing a Balenciaga suit, black sneakers, and green rose pinned to his lapel.

Many fans are speculating that the 34-year-old actor’s lapel accessory is intended to be a nod to the green carnation symbol that’s associated with Oscar Wilde.

In 1892, Wilde asked his guests attending the opening night of one of his shows to wear green carnation flowers on their lapels.

Ever since then, the green flower became a queer symbol that helped queer men to identify themselves.

Page came out as transgender in December 2020.

He made the announcement on social media, writing: “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

He added: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”

Earlier this year, the Juno actor also featured on the cover of Time magazine, delivering his first in-depth interview since coming out as transgender.

Speaking to the magazine, he revealed that he had experienced an influx of support, as well as “hatred” and transphobia, in the wake of the announcement.

“What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia,” said Page. “That’s essentially what happened.