Kendall Jenner ‘sued by Italian brand Liu Jo for breach of contract’

Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion company Liu Jo for allegedly breaching the terms of a modelling contract.

According to the complaint filed by the brand, the 25-year-old model was required to appear for two photoshoots, and instead, she just showed for one.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Monday (2 August), where Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8m (£1.2) in damages.

Due to the pandemic, the second shoot was delayed and was originally due to take place in March 2020.

According to Reuters, tthe complaint states that the brand has already paid $1.35mready paid $1.35mectively paid $1.35m to Jenner for services covered by the initial contract.

It further explains that the reps have attempted to re-schedule the second photoshoot on numerous occasions but obtained no response from Jenner.

The brand also claims that it has failed to obtain a refund of its payments to the model.

Earlier this year, Jenner faced accusations of cultural appropriation over her tequila brand ‘818’ after she released a new campaign in celebration of the liquor’s launch.

To promote the brand, the model shared photos of herself in Mexico in an agave field to her Instagram page, where she can be seen dressed in jeans, braids, and an oversized shirt with a cowboy hat slung around her neck as she leads a horse.

The supermodel also included photos of actual tequila farmers in the album, as well as a video of herself watching a farmer engage in the time-intensive process of distilling tequila from a distance.

At the time, Jenner disabled comments on the Instagram post.

The Independent has reached out to Jenner and Liu Jo for comment.