Global clothing brand H&M has revealed its new “Wanderlust” collection with Indian celebrity designer Sabyasachi, leaving some fans disappointed with the range.

Sabyasachi is a famous Indian label that has sourced costumes in many award-winning Bollywood films including Guzaarish, Baabul, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Raavan, and English Vinglish.

The designer, whose full name is Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is known for designing luxury Indian wear, ranging from lehengas (two-piece garment consisting of this skirt and a choli) to sarees.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection offers a complete wardrobe for men and women, including accessories, jewellery, footwear, and sunglasses.

However, many people are upset with the prices for what they describe as “very basic looking” clothes, with many making jokes about the collection on social media.

One person wrote: “The Sabyasachi X H&M collection went like ‘what if we took from Bombay Dyeing’s bedsheet and design [th]em loosely to resemble a saree in a curtain.’”

“This Sabyasachi H&M collab is so embarrassing high street prices for clothing I wouldn’t even wear to bed,” wrote another person.

Some fans are also questioning the inspiration behind the collection. One person compared a pair of pants to that of an “Indian bus conductor”.

“The Sabyasachi x H&M doesn’t even LOOK good its literally stuff I have refused to buy in Sarojini (a bustling street market in Delhi) for Rs.150 (£1.4),” wrote a consumer.

“The H&M x Sabyasachi collection might just be the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote another disappointed fan.

According to a statement, the new collection dropped in selected stores on Thursday (12 August) which includes a sari in a first for the Swedish fast-fashion chain.

The brand also revealed that the clothes and accessories draw on Indian textile and print traditions from Sabyasachi’s Art Foundation mixed with contemporary silhouettes.

The collection includes blouses, sequined kaftans, kurtas, and shirts.

This isn’t H&M’s first luxury brand collaboration. Previously, the multinational clothing retail company has teamed up with brands like Giambattista Valli, Versace, Karl Lagerfield, Erdem, and Kenzo among others.

The Independent has contacted H&M and Sabyasachi for a comment.