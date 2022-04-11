Nicola Peltz wears Valentino couture for wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham this weekend at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

While much of the discussion around the wedding has been centred on the celebrities in attendance (think Eva Longoria and a few Spice Girls), fans of the couple could not wait to see what Peltz would be wearing for her big day.

Despite some people expecting the actor to wear a design by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, Peltz chose a gown by Valentino Couture.

The floor-length dress featured a fitted bodice, square neckline and thick straps. It also boasted a long train. Peltz wore the gown with lace gloves and a lace veil.

The 27-year-old’s look was selected by her stylist, Leslie Fremar, who has dressed the likes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron.

“It was the ultimate couture experience,” she told British Vogue of the design process.

“The simplicity of it was magnificent, We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery.”

As for how Peltz went about choosing Valentino to design her gown, she told Vogue it was a “no-brainer”.

“Seeing all the runway dresses in real life was so magic. It looked like someone’s dream closet,” she said of her visits to the atelier in Rome with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team.

Peltz styled her hair by paying homage to Claudia Schiffer in the 1990s.

“I always thought I wanted my hair half up, half down, but we’re going for long bangs with loose, natural hair,” she told Vogue of the decision.

Peltz’s new husband, Brooklyn Beckham, chose to wear a suit by Dior for his nuptials.