7 spring trends we can’t wait to wear

When we flick through fashion shows, it’s with great excitement and anticipation… moreover, how these costume dramas will be reimagined into wearable, must-have items that we can’t wait to slip into.

And with firm favourites enjoying a bijou update and sexy separates coming into play, here’s what we’re looking forward to wearing when these key looks land in-store…

1. Short shorts

The warmer months are all about baring more, and for the spring/summer season, the mini has been pushed aside in favour of the micro short. That’s right, it’s time to get your pins out.

From Paris to Milan, models strutted down the catwalk in the shortest of shorts. Nina Ricci perfected the look with fishnet tights, setting the tone for sexy but sophisticated; while Max Mara paired them with silk shirts, oversized canvas jackets and strappy heels.

Either way, stylish neutrals, snakeskin prints and clean tailoring signals spring chic.

2. High waisted

Sure to be a big hit, high-waisted trousers are universally flattering, and if you’re after a few more inches, they lengthen the leg. The key is to choose the highest style that’s right for you.

As seen at Aadnevik, Rokh, Ralph Lauren and Emporio Armani, wear with a cropped top, tailored jacket – or, as a twist on an old favourite, a bandeau top with bare midriff to show off your waist.

3. White dress

If there’s one thing we love, it’s the wanderlust, dreamy vibe that puts us in a sunny mood when we don a white maxi dress.

Designers including Michael Kors, Stella McCartney, Valentino and Susan Fang embraced the allure of broderie anglaise and ruffles for a breezy, fresh take on fashion’s most romantic silhouette.

Add a casual edge to your diaphanous dress by wearing it with T-bar flat sandals, or white platform trainers.

4. Craft

Bridging the gap between boho and artisan, the craft trend channels crochet, fringes, tassels and embellishment… in a word, craftwork.

As seen at Bottega Veneta, with giant pom poms adorning crochet dresses; laser-cut florals at Valentino, and twisted strands and fancified fringing at Asai.

By the time the high street embraces these eclectic creations, you can look forward to toned down, tactile pieces with movement – and a good measure of artfully placed decor.

5. Florals

Flower power and plush posies were speaking volumes on the runway with petal prints, petal-shaped curves and all matter of flora flourishing in the new collections.

Highlights included Burberry, Paul Costelloe and Rodarte. The latter, in their ready-to-wear collection, teamed a silk, floral-patterned, bias-cut slip dress with a floor-length, pink silk cape… stunning.

Whether you go dress and cape combo – perfect for glamorous garden parties – or fancy florals with a focus on feeling feminine, it’s a perennial staple.

6. Transparent skirt

There are lots of ways to make this new addition to your wardrobe work for you.

Whereas models at Erdem, Jayne Pierson and Louis Vuitton waltzed down the runway with their undies on show, it’s possible to tweak this sheer skirt trend with bigger briefs – aka high-waisted hot pants; or footless opaque tights.

But if you do dare to bare, think co-ordinating knickers in the same colour, with lace trims, embellishments or showy sequins… designed to be seen.

7. Metallics

Be it a slither of silver, or full-on crystals, this is your summer to shine…

But just in case you’re having a feeling of déjà vu, silver sirens have been shimmering down the runway for the past couple of seasons.

Alexander McQueen, Schiaparelli, Courrèges and Roksanda – to name a few – are still showing the love to lamé and metallics… and so are we.

Furthermore, whereas some looks encourage you to play it safe with accessories, more is more with metallics.

Which is great news if you fancy a pair of eye-catching silver kitten heels – the shoe for S/S24 – to rock with your silver trousers. Or, a slick silver handbag to team with a dazzling silver dress when you’re going out out.

Either way, silver is the standout performer on our wish list.