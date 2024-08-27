How Oasis’ 90s style continues to influence fashion today

Support truly

From Brit-pop domination to present-day icons, the impact Oasis has had on British culture over the past 20 years is indisputable.

Now, the legendary Nineties band have just confirmed a world tour for 2025, which will mark the first time the Gallagher brothers have sung together on stage since 2009 – after famously feuding for over a decade.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what’s in store, but we reckon Liam Gallagher’s trademark style is a sure bet. His parkas, polos and Lennon-like glasses have become synonymous with British street-style – traversing football stadiums, nights out and music festivals even today.

Forming in Manchester in 1991, Oasis consisted of five members, including brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. The group was heavily influenced by the relaxed and rebellious style of the Sixties, as Liam once told The Daily Mail: “[Mod was] better than the Madchester scene or Brit-pop or anything else. The clothes were cool. A lot of people had nothing in those days – just a scooter and a house party to go to in Brighton. But it was good.”

Oasis soon formed their own scene, becoming central to the Britpop movement, which was a celebration of British culture and a rejection of the (then dominating) American grunge. “The band’s look was quintessentially British and emphasised working-class roots,” says Sarah Ewens-Smythe, head of buying at Jacamo.

Oasis’ sound and style soon became inextricable: their nonchalant approach to both music and fashion struck a chord with young people across Britain.

After signing to an independent record label in 1993 and releasing their record-selling debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994, Liam soon became the band’s frontman style icon. His Stone Island jackets, baggy Levi’s 504s and Kangol bucket hats seemed totally authentic yet perfectly replicable.

Fans and followers resonated with the rebellious and somewhat disinterested countenance of the band. Following the release of their seminal album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? in 1995, as their feud with rival Brit-pop band Blur began to erupt, retaining a distinctive style became integral to the band’s reputation.

Liam soon became synonymous with leather jackets, parkas and checked shirts, and Noel for his more reserved Nineties sweatshirts.

It was in the late Nineties that Liam began to experiment with less “laddish” garments and dipped his toe into cream car coats and trenches, perhaps in reaction to the now classic aesthetic he’d helped cultivate.

When Oasis disbanded in 2009 after Noel’s abrupt departure, the remaining band members continued to perform under the name Beady Eye, where Liam maintained his quintessential style – attempting to break any exclusive connotations of the look with his Nineties band.

Both brothers have maintained their relaxed street-styles today, and also continued to hone in on their favourite garments.

Liam rarely performs without a parka, whilst Noel continues to influence fashion in his own right – taking on a slightly sharper ‘East London Dad’ aesthetic. Noel now opts for plain shirts, block denim button-downs and inconspicuous Ray-Bans.

And Oasis’ Nineties style continues to influence modern trends, from TikTok’s ‘bloke-core’ to the indie sleaze aesthetic. “Elements of Oasis’s style remains profoundly relevant,” says fashion expert Fausta Urte Geigaite.

“The ‘indie sleaze’ trend reflects a nostalgia for the gritty, authentic styles of the late Nineties and early 2000s, and the Gallagher brothers’ influence is integral to the look, as they continue to be celebrated for their anti-conformist appeal.”

