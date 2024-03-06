Zoey Deutch and 6 celebs who have rocked blonde cropped hair

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zoey Deutch has debuted her new cropped, bleached hair.

Under an Instagram post, which featured a black and white photo of her with her hair in a pixie cut and a comb covering her face, the American actress, who is known to change her hairstyle regularly, wrote “surprise surpriseee ✂️”. And in a subsequent post, which documents the various hair stages in photos, she wrote: “🔄 et voila 🔄”.

Deutch trusted colourist Tracey Cunningham and hairstylist Bridget Brager with the transformation.

Cunningham uploaded a clip to Instagram, demonstrating how Deutch’s new look was achieved. The actress, who also gained recognition for her roles in the film Everybody Wants Some!!, the Netflix comedy series The Politician, and the romantic comedy film Set It Up, was also seen taking scissors to her own hair at one point.

Here are other celebrities who have rocked blonde, cropped hair.

1. Olivia Colman

Last year, British actress Olivia Colman ditched her signature brunette pixie cut and went platinum blonde for the world premiere of Wonka.

“Olivia and I had been chatting about this [hair change] since November when she was in LA doing press for The Crown,” the hairstylist behind the look, Marcus Francis, told British Vogue during an interview. “As she has a pixie cut, there was the freedom to try something new and fun; not to mention she wears a wig for The Crown, so she could do what she liked with the colour.”

2. Kristen Stewart

When American actress Kristen Stewart first cut her hair into a chin-length crop, people were surprised. But since then, she has gone on to prove that short hair can be styled in so many different ways, including the pompadour and the faux hawk.

Thanks to her hairstylist Adir Abergel, who has been doing her hair for at least 14 years, the Charlie’s Angels star has also experimented with blonde hair.

3. Zoë Kravitz

When you think about pixie cuts, doesn’t American actress Zoë Kravitz come to mind?

Between wearing her hair in braids and locs, a pixie cut has always been a classic look for the model.

In 2017, she took to Instagram and debuted a close-cropped boy cut in platinum. The reveal began with a teaser image showing Kravitz’s blanched braids she had taken out on the floor.

4. Michelle Williams

The American actress first went short for the 63rd Cannes Film Festival. She styled her blonde short hair with a sweeping fringe.

But at the 95th Annual Academy Awards last year, the actress debuted a dramatic chop and wore her hair in a cropped blonde pixie haircut, styled by hairstylist Chris McMillan.

5. Katy Perry

Nothing made American singer-songwriter Katy Perry seem more “cool without trying” like her 2017 platinum-blonde pixie cut.

But during a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she shared what the real reason was behind her cut – her hair started falling out and she had to salvage it.

“Sometimes your hair falls out when it’s too blonde,” she admitted during the interview on the talk show. “This is the destination I showed up to.”

6. Cara Delevingne

Between the buzz cuts, straight bobs and her signature dark blonde long locks, model and actress Cara Delevingne is another hair chameleon.

And when it comes to dying her hair blonde, she’s no stranger. Delevingne has worn her hair in a few shades of blonde throughout her career, from platinum to icy silver to sun-kissed gold.