Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The NFL star Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo officially tied the knot during a coastal wedding ceremony over the weekend.

The San Francisco 49ers player, 28, and the former Miss Universe winner, 32, were married on Saturday, June 29, in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island. The star-studded ceremony – attended by Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, and several NFL players – was at Watch Hill Chapel, Rhode Island.

Culpo walked down the aisle in a modest white gown with long sleeves and a full-coverage crew neckline, custom-designed by Dolce & Gabbana. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” the model told Vogue about her wedding dress in an interview published on Saturday.

She described marriage as a “covenant” and wanted her wedding gown to reflect the importance of the occasion. “It’s the beginning of the rest of your life – and it’s the union and bond of two people forever,” Culpo said. “I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment.”

The bespoke dress reportedly took months to design alongside the Italian fashion house. In addition to a 16-foot lace veil, the ball gown also featured a billowing skirt with a button-lined back and a dropped waistline. “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me,” Culpo explained. “There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”

When the Dolce & Gabbana atelier presented their sketch to Culpo, the former beauty pageant winner said she had absolutely no notes. “It was exactly the same as the original sketch,” she told Vogue about the dress, which she ultimately wore to her wedding. “This is the first, last, and only wedding dress I tried on.”

She opted for a minimal face look as well – skipping mascara, lip liner, and eyebrow makeup – and wearing her down in a simple middle part. However, Culpo did include a touch of opulence into her wedding look with a pair of 15-carat De Beers diamond earrings.

Culpo explained that her decision to wear a modest wedding dress was inspired by her relationship with McCaffrey, which began when they sparked romance rumors in 2019. “When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant,” she said.

As for the reception – which took place at Ocean House, a historic resort in Watch Hill – Culpo changed into another Dolce & Gabbana design: an off-the-shoulder, high-waist chiffon dress with a handmade silk flower on the neckline. The cocktail hour menu featured champagne and lobster rolls, according to Vogue, as guests were guided into the dinner tent through a floral archway filled with roses, peonies, and hydrangeas.

While friends and family headed to the dancefloor, Culpo changed into her third and final bridal outfit: a silk bodysuit with a mini cage skirt, both adorned with handmade organza flowers and accessorized with tulle gloves and a satin flower choker.

“Both Christian and I felt our wedding weekend starts our life together as a family,” Culpo added. “I wanted everything to feel intimate but also include the gravitas of the moment.”

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2023. McCaffrey popped the question during a trip to Utah, as black and white photos showed the athlete getting down on one knee. Another image also showed off Culpo’s massive engagement ring, which featured a large oval diamond in the center of epaulet stones.

Culpo supported her then-fiancé throughout his recent NFL season, which saw the 49ers compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl. Back in January, when McCaffrey’s team secured their spot in the Super Bowl, Culpo took to Instagram to congratulate her partner on the achievement.

“You deserve it all Christian,” she captioned a video of them hugging on the field. “I love you so so much.”

The running back’s team lost to the Chiefs 22 to 25 during Super Bowl LVIII.