Oprah Winfrey customised her garden to match Adele’s outfit for CBS special

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she changed her outfit last minute and omitted some roses from her garden in a bid to match Adele during their recent interview.

The television host interviewed the singer about her upcoming album, 30, as part of a two-hour special that aired in the US on CBS on 14 November.

Speaking to Oprah Daily about her wardrobe and set design, Winfrey revealed that she had taken an extra measure to ensure the interview background – the host’s rose garden – would compliment the pair’s outfits as they talked.

“The crew ended up blocking out all the coloured roses, so you can only see the white ones,” she said.

The decision to omit the roses came after Winfrey learned that Adele would be wearing an all-white look for the interview.

Explaining that she had wanted to wear “something special” for the sit-down, Winfrey said she initially planned to wear a custom apricot-coloured Sally LaPointe suit.

Winfrey thought this would “perfectly” match the flowers in her rose garden.

But she was changed her mind last minute after being sent a picture of Adele’s outfit for the interview – a crisp white suit by Christopher John Rogers, with white Louboutin slingback pumps in the style “Kate”.

“I thought, ‘Whoa, I’m going to look like a parrot next to her’,” Winfrey said.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, everybody went to the trouble to get this [apricot] suit made, and now she’s going to be in a neutral color’.

“I don’t want to stand out like a peacock. I certainly do not love being a peacock. In fact, neutrals tend to be my go-to in everyday life.”

Given her love of neutral colours, the host said she ended up wearing pieces she already had in her wardrobe – a sand-coloured Brunello Cuccinelli jumpsuit paired with a cream blazer.

“When I walked in and met [Adele] for the first time, I was so glad I’d listened to that little whisper and gone with my gut,” she said.

“I had fretted so much, but it was the right choice for me. In the end, our neutral suits looked perfect together.”

The two-hour special also included a concert, during which Adele performed several new songs from the 30 album as well as some of her previous hits.

30 will be released on Friday, 19 November.