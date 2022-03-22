From Leonardo DiCaprio to Timothée Chalamet, the best-dressed men of all time at Oscars
Because men's fashion is so much more than a formal suit
On Sunday 27 March, Hollywood will roll out the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards.
The Oscars is the perfect occasion for stars to celebrate their sartorial prowess and the creative talent of the world’s most renowned makeup artists, fashion houses, and stylists.
However, while the majority of the fashion attention tends to be directed towards women on the night, it’s worth noting that the entertainment industry’s leading men have also shown their love of fashion at the Oscars over the years.
In the lead up to this year’s awards show, we’ve detailed the best-dressed male Oscar attendees of all time below.
To take a look at the most iconic dresses ever worn at the Academy Awards, click here.
Mahershala Ali, 2017
Mahershala Ali kept things simple in an all-black Ermenegildo Zegna tux at the 89th Academy Awards.
Michael Shannon, 2017
Michael Shannon teamed his Tom Ford tux with a bright red flower in the jacket’s lapel at the 89th Academy Awards.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio wore Giorgio Armani made to measure for the 88th Academy Awards. On the night, the actor won the Best Actor award for his leading role in The Revenant.
Michael Fassbender, 2016
Michael Fassbender opted for a sharply-cut Tom Ford suit for the 88th Academy Awards.
Jared Leto, 2014
Gucci style icon Jared Leto wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo, bow tie by Monsieur Jean Yves, cufflinks and studs by Neil Lane, and watch by Piaget for the 86th Academy Awards.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 2014
Joseph Gordon-Levitt looked smart in a black Calvin Klein Collection tux and Johnston & Murphy shoes at the 86th Academy Awards.
Bradley Cooper, 2013
Bradley Cooper sported a black Tom Ford suit for the 85th Academy Awards.
Chris Pine, 2015
Chris Pine wore a black made-to-measure Ermenegildo Zegna suit for the 85th Academy Awards.
David Oyelowo, 2015
David Oyelowo wore a burgundy Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo to the 87th Academy Awards.
Jeff Goldblum and Adrien Brody, 2015
Jeff Goldblum and Adrien Brody matched in ivory-coloured Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jackets at the 87th Academy Awards.
Neil Patrick Harris, 2015
Neil Patrick Harris shunned the classic black tux for a light grey suit by Brunello Cucinelli at the 87th Academy Awards.
Jared Leto, 2015
Leto jazzed up his outfit with a lavender-coloured Givenchy suit and a Fred Leighton brooch at the 87th Academy Awards.
Jeff Bridges, 2010
The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges looked nothing like the film’s character, ‘The Dude’, in this Gucci tuxedo at the 82nd Academy Awards.
Matt Damon, 2010
Matt Damon spruced up his look with a Salvatore Ferragamo suit at the 82nd Academy Awards.
Jake Gyllenhaal, 2010
Jake Gyllenhaal wore a Burberry suit to the 82nd Academy Awards.
Colin Firth, 2010
Colin Firth rocked a Tom Ford tux to the 82nd Academy Awards.
Timothee Chalamet, 2018
Timothee Chalamet wore a Berluti suit and black Chelsea boots to the 90th Academy Awards.
Eddie Redmayne, 2015
Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne wore a navy blue tuxedo suit by Alexander McQueen to the 87th Academy Awards.
Jordan Peele, 2018
Director Jordan Peele dressed in a Calvin Klein white suit for the 90th Annual Academy Awards. He accessorised the look with a Montblanc watch and Jason of Beverly Hills lapel pin.
Dev Patel, 2017
Dev Patel wore an ivory-hued Burberry suit to the 89th Academy Awards.
