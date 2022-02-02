Pam & Tommy: Pamela Anderson’s best fashion moments

The miniseries about the marriage of Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is finally here. Pam & Tommy dropped on Hulu on 2 February, almost four years after it was first announced in 2018.

The eight-part series stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as they chart the narrative of the famous couple’s three-year romance, which started with them marrying just four days after they first met.

It was a tumultuous marriage. A sex tape of Anderson and Lee was stolen from their home in 1995 and was obtained by Internet Entertainment Group, which began selling downloadable copies online. In 2002, a US judge awarded Anderson and Lee $740,000 (£545,000) each in a legal dispute against the company.

Separately, in 1998 Lee was arrested for spousal abuse after assaulting Anderson. The former Baywatch star filed for divorce days after the incident took place and Lee was later sentenced to six months in prison for the attack.

While the plot of Pam & Tommy promises a new insight into one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of our time, fashion fans have kept a close eye to see how the series will pay homage to Anderson’s iconic 90s style. As the hotly anticipated series makes its debut, we’ve rounded up some of Anderson’s best fashion looks.

Denim lover

Anderson pairs denim shorts and a white bodysuit with cowboy boots (Randy Bauer/Shutterstock)

Anderson arrived at the Hollywood All-Stars charity baseball game in 1992 wearing a white bodysuit and denim shorts accessorised with a black Western buckle belt and calf-skimming cowboy boots. Mid-wash and light wash denim shorts were a regular rotation in Anderson’s wardrobe.

The first of many lace-up dresses

The dress featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high split (Getty Images)

Anderson displayed her signature style at the 1994 CCAM Awards in Sydney, Australia, where she opted for a figure-hugging black dress featuring a thigh-high split and an open front, held together by paper-clip appliques. Her voluminous blonde hair was styled into a loose up-do.

Channeling Barb Wire

Pamela Anderson channels Barb Wire in leather look (Getty/Shutterstock)

Anderson paid homage to her role as a bounty hunter in Barb Wire at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival where she was pictured in a plunging leather bodice paired with black leggings, knee-high boots and long black gloves. She completed the look with black sunglasses.

When in Mexico

Pamela Anderson weds Tommy Lee in a white bikini (Getty/Shutterstock)

In a move that was nothing short of iconic, Anderson wed Lee in Cancun, Mexico dressed in an all-white bikini. Not to skip out on tradition entirely, she did don a tiara and veil ahead of the nuptials. This was later swapped for a sailor’s cap as celebrations got underway.

A royal visit

Pamela Anderson poses outside Buckingham Palace (Shutterstock)

Shortly after tying the knot, Lee and Anderson visited London in 1995, where she posed for pictures outside of Buckingham Palace. Never one to shy away from a monochromatic look, she wears a white fur coat over an ecru tennis skirt, paired with sheer white stockings and knee-high white boots.

The showstopper

Pamela Anderson makes a face on stage during the 29th Annual American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Anderson took to the stage at the 2002 American Music Awards in a glittering diamante-encrusted two-piece featuring chain detailing. The ensemble featured a flowing crop top with an open back, and a low-rise skirt with a split all the way up to the waistband.

Pink fur

Pamela Anderson at the MTV Video Music Awards 1999 (Shutterstock)

The model ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999 donning a giant pink furry hat. She paired the accessory with an ivory embroidered corset and colourful sequined trousers.

The cut out dress

Pamela Anderson attends the PETA 21st Anniversary Party, 2001 (Getty Images)

Anderson attended Peta’s 21st Anniversary Party in 2001 alongside her then-boyfriend Kid Rock. The model continued to display her love of the risqué, arriving in a halter-neck pink dress featuring cutouts around the torso.