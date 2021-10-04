A necklace worn by a model in Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 show has been likened to a noose and accused of “glamourising suicide in fashion”.

Creative director Matthew M. Williams debuted his first live runway show on Sunday as part of Paris Fashion Week, which featured the controversial silver accessory.

It was highlighted by self-appointed fashion watchdog site Diet Prada on Instagram, which compared the necklace with Burberry’s 2019 noose hoodie which provoked outrage and led to the fashion house issuing a full apology.

“You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry noose hoodie debacle in 2019,” the post begins.

“This @givenchyofficial necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory. Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself.”

Numerous social media users accused the luxury brand of “outrage marketing”.

“It’s almost as if they did this for the publicity,” one user wrote.

“This ‘necklace’ had to go through multiple channels, from design to final approval and they knew what they were doing. It’s not as if this was meant to raise awareness, this is straight glamorising suicide in fashion.”

Another added: ”Ummmm, as [a] person who’s worked in fashion for a few years, there’s zero chance that went unnoticed. The content or the structure. Support a small designer instead”.

Others felt the accusation was a “reach”, however.

“It’s just edgy”, wrote one user, while another added: “Uh oh the art police is here”.

Williams was confirmed as the new creative director at the French fashion house in June 2020.

The Chicago native took over from British designer Clare Waight Keller, who became the first woman to hold the title.

The 35-year-old, who has previously collaborated with Lady Gaga and Kanye West, said he was “honoured” to accept the role.

“It’s been my lifelong dream to be in this position, and it’s really surreal that it’s finally here. I’ve worked every day for 15 years towards a single goal, and it’s super, super surreal,” he said.

The Independent has approached Givenchy for comment.