Paris Hilton is reviving her signature tracksuit look and launching her own line

Paris Hilton has launched her own line of glamorous tracksuits, a throwback to her early 2000s days when she would be seen everywhere wearing a rhinestone-studded velour Juicy Couture tracksuit in every colour available.

The heiress made a limited drop of the collection available to purchase on Thursday, with a message on her website that said the full collection would arrive in the autumn.

The tracksuits come in pink, blue, white, red and black, with each hoodie featuring some of Hilton’s favourite phrases, including “That’s Hot”, “Iconic”, and “Boss Babe” spelt out in crystal stones.

The Cooking With Paris star told British Vogue ahead of the release that tracksuits have been her “go-to” look “since before I could remember”.

“They’re comfortable and chic, and can make you feel glamorous while still being super fun and casual,” she said, explaining why she loved the two-piece athleisure look so much.

“I love pairing my tracksuits with some statement jewellery and heels. The right accessories can switch up the whole vibe by dressing it up or down.”

In 2019, Hilton told the magazine that she was still a massive fan of Juicy Couture tracksuits and even has an entire closet dedicated to her collection.

The love for Juicy Couture appears to run in the family. In July last year, Hilton appeared with her mother, Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton in an Instagram Live video wearing matching Juicy Couture tracksuits.

The sisters wore different shades of pink, while Kathy wore a bright green version for the video.

However, for her own designs, Hilton said she spent “a lot of time choosing the best colours and shades in the softest velour”.

The hoodies are priced at US$118 (£89.92), while a crew neck jumper featured in the limited drop costs US$98 (£74.68). Tracksuit bottoms were priced between US$80 (£60.96) and US$98.

Nearly all the items released on Hilton’s website have sold out.

Hilton said that her collection had “a tracksuit style for every occasion”, adding that it was a “forever wardrobe staple”.