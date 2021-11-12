Paris Hilton wears Oscar de la Renta dress to marry boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend Carter Milliken Reum in a ceremony on 11 November.

For the occasion, the heiress and TV star wore a white lace gown by Oscar de la Renta.

So far, Hilton has only shared one photograph of the gown on Instagram, which only reveals a glimpse at the designer dress.

It features a high neckline with floral embellishments and long sleeves.

The 40-year-old accessorised her bridal look with a pair of diamond earrings and a netted veil.

“My forever begins today...” she captioned the image, which received thousands of comments and congratulations from fans and famous friends, including the actor Kate Beckinsale, who wrote: “Congratulations beauty”.

Hilton and Reum are thought to have been dating since November 2019. Reum, who works as a venture capitalist and author, proposed to Hilton on a private island on 13 February this year.

Hilton reportedly chose her wedding dress the night before. A source close to the couple told E News: “There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris.”

Several high-profile celebrities attended the nuptials, including actor Emma Roberts, singers Bebe Rexha and Paula Abdul, and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu.

The couple previously spoke about their wedding in the latest episode of Hiltons’ podcast This is Paris.

“It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding,” Reum said.

He added: “That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us — I’m going to think about all those memories.”