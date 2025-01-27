Kendall Jenner walks in Schiaparelli’s Paris Haute Couture show
The Italian label kicked off Paris Haute Couture week with an ode to Fifties femininity.
Schiaparelli kicked off Paris Haute Couture week with Kendall Jenner taking to the runway in a corseted nude and steely blue silk dress.
Creative director Daniel Roseberry, who has been at Schiaparelli’s helm since 2019, presented a femininely flamboyant collection – adorned with excessive ruffles, intricate lace and embroidered silk.
First founded in 1927 by Elsa Schiaparelli, the Italian fashion house is known for its surreal and avant-garde designs.
It seems as though Roseberry took inspiration from Schiaparelli’s 1950s designs – a decade often regarded as the acme of haute couture – from mid-century dresses, to the ostentatious, and waist-cinching silhouettes.
However, Roseberry’s distinctly inventive designs were certainly not lost during this ode to the Fifties.
Sharp hip-boning, exaggerated necklines and concertina ruching created the quintessential trompe-l’œil Schiaparelli is known for.
It is no mystery that this classic-come-futuristic label has recently boomed in mainstream popularity, when at times life has felt as unreal and bizarre as aspects of Daniel Roseberry’s creations.
Worn by the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Kidman and Kylie Jenner – who notably sported a life-size lion head to the label’s 2023 couture show; Schiaparelli’s haute couture is their pièce de résistance, showcasing spectacularly elegant yet beguiling designs.
For this season’s haute couture show, celebrities sitting front row included actors Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Kelly Rutherford in monochromatic Schiaparelli designs.