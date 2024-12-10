Paul Mescal sells his Gladiator II wardrobe on Vinted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Irish actor Paul Mescal, 28, is selling his wardrobe from the Gladiator II promo tour on Vinted.

The Normal People star has collaborated with the second-hand fashion platform, Vinted, to sell items from his personal wardrobe that he wore throughout the press tour for Gladiator II.

The pieces will be available to buy exclusively on Vinted from 16th December 2024.

The collection includes items that were custom-made for Mescal, including a hand-painted silk knit jumper by Scottish knitwear designer B.W. Marks, alongside archival classics, such as Jimmy Choo Elias boots.

“Paul has always had a strong connection to vintage and pre-loved fashion. He’s often eager to re-wear pieces we’ve styled before or items from his own wardrobe,” says Mescal’s stylist, Felicity Kay.

“Partnering with Vinted for Paul’s Gladiator II promotion tour made perfect sense as it gave us the opportunity to delve deep into his love for second-hand clothes,” explains Kay, “in fact, I found a pair of Ben Davis workpants on Vinted, they fit Paul like a dream – no adjustments needed! They became one of his favourite pieces during the tour.”

All sales proceeds from Mescal’s Vinted collection will be donated to Irish charity Pieta, which provides help for people in suicidal distress.

Alongside one-off custom-pieces made for Mescal, the collection also features a casual ‘baby’ jersey and a knitted cotton cardigan from the AW24 collection of British designer Av Vattev and a fine knit wool cardigan by British designer Hades.

“We celebrate second-hand fashion, whether it’s for everyday or for the red carpet,” says Vinted’s senior director of luxury, Cécile Wickmann. “It’s wonderful to see Paul championing pre-loved and vintage fashion as an expression of his personal style but also as a mark of appreciation to fashion history, particularly with vintage and archival pieces.”

Mescal has become something of a style icon in 2024, thanks to his red carpet looks for the Hollywood blockbuster, Gladiator II.

The Academy Award nominee opts for classic tailoring whilst subtly subverting traditional menswear. Mescal often opts for T-shirts under suits, open-collar shirts and a distinct lack of neckwear.

The Aftersun star blends a suave Seventies style with a contemporary and tactile edge, often sporting wide-leg suit trousers and oversized double breasted blazers.

Despite having an eclectic style, Mescal favours certain designers. For his Gladiator II red carpet, the star often wore Gucci.