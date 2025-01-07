Skincare habits to adopt if you’re over 50

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve seen the red carpet pictures from the Golden Globes recently, you may be wondering how the likes of Demi Moore, 62, and Nicole Kidman, 57, keep their skin looking so smooth, plump and pore-less.

Whilst they may have access to the top treatments and products – knowing the basics of a great beauty routine is the secret to their mature skin.

So, we hear from leading dermatologists and skincare specialists the beauty habits you should be adopting if you’re over 50.

What happens to skin after 50?

How your skin looks and feels changes dramatically when you enter middle age, and the onset of the menopause plays a big role in the it’s appearance.

“The average age women reach the menopause in the UK is 51,” says Dr Nyla Raja, dermatologist and founder of Dr Nyla Medispa.

“Reduced blood flow causes your skin to lose its radiance, and oestrogen drops which is an antioxidant, meaning the skin is not as protected from external aggressors.

“Further, collagen depletion is at 2% per year – losing up to 20% of collagen in your 50s, and the skin’s natural cell regeneration and recovery is slower, and hyperpigmentation or age spots can become more of a concern with cumulative UV damage.”

But hope isn’t lost for beautiful looking skin – adopting some daily habits can transform the look and feel of your face.

How stress and hormonal changes affect the skin over 50

Menopause’s effect on the skin may be bigger than you’d realised. “Skin changes are also a common occurrence during menopause. The most frequent skin-related concern reported during menopause is skin dryness, followed by thinner, more wrinkled and less voluminous skin,” says Raja.

“Hormones and stress can also heighten skin sensitivity,” explains Raja. Therefore, using products with fewer perfumes is crucial, and adopting skincare with natural, organically derived ingredients will be better for aging skin.

“Look for soothing ingredients that can help with issues like inflammation, such as niacinamide, panthenol (vitamin B) or aloe vera,” suggests founder of Harley Street Skin Clinic, Lesley Reynolds.

“If you begin to experience hormone-related dryness or loss of volume in your skin, speak to a dermatologist about topical treatments such as low-dose oestrogen creams or even prescription-strength moisturisers.”

PURITO Mighty Bamboo Panthenol Cream, £23.70, Look Fantastic

Adopt a streamlined skincare routine

Repetition and routine is vital for getting your skin back into shape after 50.

“No matter your age, your skincare routine should consist of doubling cleansing – one cream and one water-based product – followed by a moisturiser and an SPF,” says Raja.

But if you’re looking for a more detailed breakdown of a daily skincare routine, Dr Joney De Souza, skincare expert, details his recommended regime:

“In the morning, use a gentle cleanser, followed by a vitamin C serum to brighten the skin. Follow up with a ceramide-rich moisturiser and sunscreen, SPF 30 or higher – even on cloudy days.”

“In the evening, use a nourishing cleanser such as a balm to remove make-up and environmental impurities, then apply your actives such as retinol to boost collagen production. Then finish with a rich night cream – and if you’re over 50 – definitely incorporate an eye cream with peptides.”

Green People Scent Free Cleanser, £29

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm with Cloth, £41.60 (was £52)

Medik8 Total Moisture Daily Facial Cream, £45, Space NK

Elemis Peptide4 Eye Recovery Cream, £34 (was £40)

Ingredients to incorporate

Ingredients to look out for with maturing skin are those that add glow and volume – attributes that decrease with age.

“Retinol or retinoids (otherwise known as vitamin A), vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and collagen are all ingredients to look for to address aging skin,” says Raja.

When it comes to these active ingredients, look for products with a higher potency which tend to be more effective. “I’d advise speaking to a dermatologist to help you find the right products for you as not all ingredients are right for all and will differ depending on your skin’s needs,” explains Raja.

It’s important to exfoliate the skin with AHAs and BHAs, however, you do not need to exfoliate as often with mature skin.

“Over-exfoliating and using products with harsh ingredients on mature skin which tends to be thinner and less resilient, makes it more prone to irritation and micro-tears,” explains skin therapist and co-founder of Ella & Jo Cosmetics Charlene Flanagan.

While younger skin can reap the benefits of chemically exfoliating once to even three times a week – mature skin should use exfoliants once a week maximum.

The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, £11, Look Fantastic

The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C + EGF Serum, £15

Common mistakes to avoid

You may think if your skin is already showing signs of aging, this can’t be reversed, so you can relax on the prevention front of skincare…

“People over 50 may not wear sunscreen, thinking the damage has been done and there’s no point in protecting your skin at this stage. Wrong!” says holistic skincare specialist Dr Miriam Adebibe.

“Protect your skin from the UVA aging rays of the sun everyday, no matter what your age, to reduce skin damage which is cumulative.”

Another common mistake is to not cleanse effectively.

Those over 50 tend to wear less heavy face make-up, and so may relax on the cleansing aspect of their routine. “Always double cleanse to ensure you have effectively taken your make-up off, as debris and bacteria can build as well as stain the skin, which can make your skin look more dull than it actually is,” explains Raja.

“People over 50 may not see the importance of caring for their skin as it has changed, but hydration and protection doesn’t have an expiry.”

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5+ SPF 50, £11.90, Look Fantastic