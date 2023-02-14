Pharrell Williams to succeed Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton men’s creative director

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pharrell Williams has been named Louis Vuitton’s next creative director of menswear.

The luxury fashion house confirmed the appointment of Williams on Tuesday, after the news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The role of men’s creative director was previously held by Virgil Abloh until his death in November 2021.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new men’s creative director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris,” Louis Vuitton wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, along with a photo of Williams.

In the post, the brand went on to describe Williams as a “visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion”.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years,” the brand continued. “The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.”

Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, also shared a message welcoming Williams into the new role.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” Beccari said.

As noted by Beccari, Williams has a background in fashion, with the “Happy” singer previously collaborating with then-creative director Marc Jacobs on a line of sunglasses in 2004. The collection was reissued by Abloh in 2018.

Williams is also the co-owner of streetwear brand Human Made and co-owner of G-Star Raw Denim, as well as the founder of the Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream streetwear brands. He recently launched his own skincare line as well, Humanrace.

The fashion designer and 13-time Grammy winner has also worked with other luxury brands, including Chanel and Tiffany & Co, and recently collaborated with Moncler on a Pharrell-branded collection, which is expected to debut during London Fashion Week.

Williams’ appointment, which comes shortly after Beccari replaced Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s former CEO of 10 years, has been met with an outpouring of supportive comments from his fans and peers in the fashion world.

“You did design the original Millionaire Louis glasses and more, so it’s really just picking up where you left off. Congrats my Aries bro,” Big Sean commented, while Julia Fox wrote: “Congrats!!!”

As noted by Louis Vuitton, Williams’ debut collection will be unveiled in Paris in June.