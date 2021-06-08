Phil Foden, Gazza and 3 more Euro 96 looks we want the England squad to bring back

England midfielder Phil Foden has bleached his hair blond and reactions have been… mixed, to say the least.

Some people think the 21-year-old’s tribute to Paul Gascoigne’s famous Euro 96 look is a good omen for the squad at Euro 2020, which starts on June 11.

Others aren’t quite so convinced, with the footballer’s locks drawing comparisons on social media to Eminem or, rather cruelly, the player’s Champion’s League final silver medal.

Say what you will about Foden’s platinum ‘do, it’s not the only Euro 96 look we think is ripe for a revival among the England squad…

1. Teddy Sheringham’s fringe

Teddy Sheringham celebrates scoring England’s second goal in tonight’s (Tues) Euro 96 clash against Holland at Wembley (PA Archive)

Fringes have been a major post-lockdown trend, and what’s not to love about this choppy, face-framing style?

2. Steve McManaman’s curls

Steve McManaman swerves to avoid Guillermo Amor during the Euro 96 quarter final clash against Spain, at Wembley (PA Archive)

Have you ever seen a more lustrous mop of hair? Steve McManaman’s curly locks could be just a perm away for the latest crop of England stars.

3. David Seaman’s moustache

England goalkeeper David Seaman consoles Gareth Southgate after the penalty shoot out which ended England’s chances in the Euro ’96 semi-final match against Germany at Wembley (PA Archive)

Not only did he have a fine head of hair, David Seaman’s moustache remains one of the most iconic in sporting history. It’s a very strong look.