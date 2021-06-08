Phil Foden, Gazza and 3 more Euro 96 looks we want the England squad to bring back
The 21-year-old has unveiled platinum blond locks in tribute to Gazza for Euro 2020.
England midfielder Phil Foden has bleached his hair blond and reactions have been… mixed, to say the least.
Some people think the 21-year-old’s tribute to Paul Gascoigne’s famous Euro 96 look is a good omen for the squad at Euro 2020, which starts on June 11.
Others aren’t quite so convinced, with the footballer’s locks drawing comparisons on social media to Eminem or, rather cruelly, the player’s Champion’s League final silver medal.
Say what you will about Foden’s platinum ‘do, it’s not the only Euro 96 look we think is ripe for a revival among the England squad…
1. Teddy Sheringham’s fringe
Fringes have been a major post-lockdown trend, and what’s not to love about this choppy, face-framing style?
2. Steve McManaman’s curls
Have you ever seen a more lustrous mop of hair? Steve McManaman’s curly locks could be just a perm away for the latest crop of England stars.
3. David Seaman’s moustache
Not only did he have a fine head of hair, David Seaman’s moustache remains one of the most iconic in sporting history. It’s a very strong look.