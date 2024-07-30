The best PJs for a good night’s sleep in a heatwave

Support truly

As beaches, pools and ponds begin to flood with urban dwellers escaping the sweltering city, one thing is apparent: the UK is suffering a heatwave.

Like every year, we are dumbfounded at the sun’s capabilities to be this hot, yet we have still not perfected our heatwave-hacking arsenals.

open image in gallery People flock to Hampstead Heath ponds in London to cool down from the heat (Yui Mok/PA)

With many of us struggling to survive the heat in listed buildings or older homes – many of which lack aircon – navigating the best thing to wear at night is at the forefront of our minds.

So alongside cold showers, keeping your curtains drawn and investing in handheld fans: here’s what you should be wearing for a comfortable night’s sleep in the heat.

open image in gallery Here’s how to find comfort in the heat without winding up in the fridge (Alamy/PA)

It may feel out of place to sport a nightgown (depending on your age) but the less constrictive your garment, the better. This means opting for a single dress or slip is a better bet than a two-piece set.

Thankfully, brands like Bocan Couture and If Only If have revived the nightgown to embody a more sultry, cottagecore aesthetic as opposed to Ebenezer Scrooge.

open image in gallery (If Only If/PA)

If Only If Caitlyn 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Voile Nightdress, £90

open image in gallery (Next/PA)

Next Square Neck Ruffle Cotton Nightie Slip, £28

It goes without saying that picking the right material is crucial. Linen, silk and cotton are the only fabrics you should be opting for. Linen and cotton have similar properties and are more affordable, their natural fibres allow breathability and will cool you down.

open image in gallery (Piglet in Bed/PA)

Piglet in Bed Mushroom Gingham Pyjama Shorts, £49

open image in gallery (Chelsea Peers/PA)

Chelsea Peers Organic Cotton Button Up Short Pyjama Set – Pink, £22.50 (was £45)

Silk is the lightest material so arguably the most comfortable, its smooth fibres don’t absorb moisture or cling to your body, helping you stay cool and comfortable on hot days.

open image in gallery (Silk Silky/PA)

SilkSilky Pure Silk Spaghetti Strap Camisole Set – Dark Blue, £59 (was £80)

Avoid anything synthetic that is impersonating these fabrics as they contain plastic that doesn’t allow moisture to pass through, leaving you claustrophobic, sweaty and flustered at night.

Of course, it is not only down to what you wear that will help you sleep. Your hair can often be the main culprit for overheating at night. Dabbing cold water to the root of your hair before bed helps cool the part of your body that retains the most heat.

If you have long locks, loosely braid it, this not only helps keep your hair away from your face and neck but prevents tangles and breakages as you move around throughout the night. Silk bedding will also help keep sweat and hair frizz at bay.

open image in gallery (John Lewis and Partners/PA)

John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase – Crocus, £45