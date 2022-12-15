The cutest matching pyjama sets for the whole family

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What could be more adorable on Christmas morning than every family member sporting the same festive-themed PJs and lined up in height order for a family photo?

Mini-me PJs have become a huge trend, fuelled by – you guessed it – social media and celebs like the Kardashians, who post annual pictures with their beautiful broods gathered in front of the tree.

But this novelty nightwear is practical too, giving parents and little ones alike a cosy outfit for lounging around during ‘twixmas’ (that lazy period in between Christmas Day and New Year) and for keeping warm during chilly winter nights.

So, what’s Santa got in store in the sleepwear department this year? How about bright red ‘Oh Deer’ slogan sets – or personalised penguin print tops, with each person’s name emblazoned on the front?

For something a bit more subtle, you’ve got classic check flannel shirt and trouser sets, or sporty loungewear style tops and joggers in navy with gold stars.

And you can even get coordinated slippers in adult and kids sizes, to accessorise your yuletide ensembles.

Ready to create your picture perfect moment? Here’s our pick of the best matching pyjama sets for Christmas…

Peacocks Women’s Reindeer Pyjama Set, £16; Men’s Reindeer Pyjama Set, £20; Kids’ Reindeer Christmas Pyjama Set, from £9

Boux Avenue Snowflake Light Pink Fleece Pyjamas in a Bag, £21 (were £30); Kids Snowflake Light Pink Fleece Pyjamas in a Bag, £11.20 (were £16)

Studio Personalised Christmas Family Kids’ Unisex Penguin Cosy PJ Set, from £12; Personalised Christmas Family Ladies Penguin Cosy PJ Set, £16; Personalised Christmas Family Men’s Penguin Cosy PJ Set, £18

Cyberjammies Riley Women’s Brushed Check Pyjama Top, £26, and Pants, £26; Riley Girls’ or Boys’ Navy Brushed Check Pyjama Set, £25 each; Riley Men’s Brushed Check Pyjama Set, £52

Hush Joey Printed Pyjamas, £65; Arundel Beige Shearling Slippers, £55; Joey Children’s Pyjamas, £39

Pep & Co at Poundland Monochrome Christmas Reindeer Men’s Pyjamas, £11; Kids’, from £6; Ladies, £8 (available in store only)

Just Sheepskin Ladies Duchess Sheepskin Slippers, £68; Girls’ Mini Duchess Sheepskin Slippers, £40

Marks and Spencer Men’s Percy Pig Slipper Socks, £12; Kids’ Percy Pig Slippers, from £11