The cosiest pyjamas for this winter season

As the nights get longer, falling asleep – in theory – should get easier, but that’s not always the case.

The right pair of pyjamas however can make a big difference, and whilst you never need an excuse to invest in a new set of PJs, now is the perfect time of year to source some new winter warmers.

From classic stripes to plaid flannels and silky sets: here’s the cosiest and most stylish sleepwear for winter 2024.

How to ensure you don’t overheat

Whilst the drop in temperatures often compels us to source the thickest and fluffiest pyjamas possible, this can often lead to 2am wake ups, drenched in sweat and gasping for air.

This means natural fibres are a must. “Merino wool is a standout when it comes to temperature regulation,” says Icebreaker’s senior manager of global design, Jelena Fursman.

“Merino can absorb up to 35% of its own weight in moisture before feeling damp, which helps manage any night sweats while keeping you warm and dry.”

This material is similar to cotton but with a softer feel, perfect for cosying up on cooler nights.

Icebreaker Women’s Merino 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top, £85

Celtic & Co Wide Leg Merino Lounge Pants, £115

Toast Nishiguchi Kutsushita Wool Jacquard Socks, £28

Pick the perfect style

When we think of warm and cosy PJs, baggy buttoned-up sets often spring to mind, but that’s certainly no longer the case.

“I love a long-sleeve, classic button-down shirt with long trousers for a relaxed and cosy fit,” says Elizabeth Scarlett’s founder, Elizabeth Scarlett Petrides. “In the winter months, these help keep me warm and there’s nothing like a matching set to make you feel put together!

“To be very cosy, I usually size up in any style to ensure I don’t feel restricted when I sleep.”

Brands such as Chelsea Peers have married flamboyant flair with cosy comfort, meaning staying snug doesn’t have to forfeit aesthetics.

“I’d definitely say that velour and fleece pyjamas are great to lounge in for a cosy night in front of the TV, due to their fabric composition,” says Pour Moi’s senior buyer, Charlotte Johnson-Smith.

“Velour is a fantastic insulator thanks to its plush and dense texture which keeps heat in.”

For those wanting something a little more feminine, LilySilk’s washable silk sleepwear is so soft you’ll never want to get out of bed.

Chelsea Peers Organic Cotton Lotus Tiger Print Long Pyjama Set – Sage, £55

LilySilk Silk Suede Pullover Pajama Set, £119

Winter 2024’s biggest trends

Sleepwear styles don’t seem to switch up as erratically as our outerwear, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune from fads.

This season’s sleepwear styles lie in the prints. “Moons and stars are everywhere this season with astrology continuing to trend,” says Petrides.

“I’m also seeing a lot of classic stripes, and you can’t go wrong with a striped red flannel set for the festive period.”

Yet with the festive season on the horizon, a rise in the classic check is booming in popularity, “At Pour Moi, our team have predicted a huge trend in cosy checked pyjamas which gives off a classic, fun, yet understated look,” notes Johnson-Smith.

Elizabeth Scarlett Celestial Pyjamas, £75

Gap Green Matching Family Christmas Relaxed Flannel Pyjama Top, £25

M&S Women’s Candy Striped Family Christmas Pyjama Set with Eye Mask, £25