Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 9 brilliant beauty buys supporting good causes

A wave of pink products washing over the beauty world can only mean one thing: Breast Cancer Awareness Month is back.

This October, with the Barbie pink trend still going strong, there’s even more reason to snap up a rose-tinted treat for yourself or a loved one.

From nail polish and make-up to skincare and hair tools, here’s our pick of this year’s best charitable beauty buys…

1. Mavala Limited edition Power of Pink Mini Colour Pink Pastel, £6.40, LookFantastic

For the third year running, Mavala unveils its Power of Pink range of skincare and nail varnishes, with £1 from the sale of each product going to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

We love the Power of Pink Pastel polish, a cute ballerina-pink shade that suits everyone.

2. Trinny London Sherin Lip2Cheek, £26

Fans of TV presenter turned beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall’s eponymous brand love the versatility of the creamy Lip2Cheek pots, which can be used as blusher, lipstick or eyeshadow.

Named after Trinny London customer Sherin, who is living with secondary breast cancer, this shade is a warm brown. For every pot sold, 10% of sales will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.

3. Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Duo, £38

Bobbi Brown’s luscious lip gloss duo, worth £50, brings together two botanical oil-infused pink hues, with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Soft peachy-pink In The Buff is perfect for everyday wear while plummy Slow Jam is an ideal evening option.

4. Clinique Limited Edition Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, £40

If you’re yet to try Clinique’s incredible Moisture Surge, now’s the perfect time to experience the lightweight but ultra-hydrating day cream loved by beauty buffs.

For every pot of the limited edition sold, £10 will be donated to the BCRF.

5. Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Duo Shampoo and Conditioner, £42.24 (was £48)

Inspired by trichologist Philip Kingsley’s wife’s battle with breast cancer, these fragrance-free essentials were formulated for use during chemotherapy.

Ideal if you’ve got sensitive skin or dandruff, they contain salicylic acid and green tea extract to promote scalp health. For every bottle sold, 50p will go to cancer charity Look Good Feel Better

6. Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Advanced Night Repair Serum Limited Edition, £89

Devotees of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair – one of the first skincare serums, launched back in 1982, and still a bestseller – love its rejuvenating, collagen-boosting powers.

For October, the usually brown bottle gets a hot pink transformation, with a 20% donation from sales going to BCRF.

7. Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Micro-Serum, £90

Packed with rose-infused microdroplets, this dual-phase serum works to strengthen the skin barrier, hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

For every serum sold, Elemis is donating £10 to Look Good Feel Better in support of their workshops and services.

8. Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, £118 for 100ml

A long-time supporter of BCA month, Jo Malone this year introduces a special edition of the classic Peony And Blush Suede Cologne, with £20 from every bottle sold going to the BCRF.

Decorated with a floral print and a pink ribbon, the fragrance features notes of red apple, pink peony, jasmine and rose.

9. GHD Platinum+ Styler Pink Limited Edition, £239

For creating poker-straight strands or glossy waves, the GHD Platinum+ with hair-protecting technology is second to none.

This marbled pink limited edition comes with a free zip-up pouch, with £10 for each sale going to Breast Cancer Now or €10 to the Irish Cancer Society.