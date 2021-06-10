You can now buy Prada ‘outdoor’ items including a tent and £700 volleyball

Prada has debuted another installation of its Prada Outdoor series, which boasts sporting equipment, accessories and ready-to-wear clothing for luxurious outdoor getaways.

The collection comprises of four types of climates: Garden, Coast, Mountain and Snow. The brand opened a Coast-themed pop-up shop at its store in New York City to introduce the collection.

The pop-up shop features a dome-shaped beach tent that customers can actually buy, surfboards, pool floaties, and even a volleyball emblazoned with the Prada logo for US$995 (approximately £703).

Prada’s immersive display spans across the whole store, with Prada-branded lifeguard stands and mannequins frolicking on candy-striped outdoor beach furniture.

The beach-ready collection also includes towels, cushions and lunch sets with sandwich boxes and water bottles, as well as plenty of striped dresses, crochet tunics, printed blouses and terry-cloth accessories.

In the men’s collection are updated 50’s-style bowling shirts and Bermuda shorts, as well as mixed floral button-down shirts, sweatshirts and bomber jackets.

Prada unveiled its Coast collection in an immersive pop-up installation in its New York store (Prada)

This is the third installation of the Prada Outdoor series, as the brand debuted the Mountain range last month in Japan.

The hiking-focused range featured a branded Prada flask, a men’s multi-pocket vest, a quilted blanket and sleeping bag, and high-top hiking boots with a chunky sole and geometric panels.

The Mountain range was launched in pop-up installations across several locations in Japan, including the famous JR Nagoya Takashimaya department store in Nagoya.

It also launched the Garden range in April in Shanghai’s Shin Kong Place shopping mall, displaying items from the collection among a “luxurious private garden, its ample lawn dotted with bushes and flowers”.

Details on the Snow range are expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2021, said the brand.

According to the high-end brand, the Outdoor collection focuses on “nature in its myriad forms” and highlights various landscapes and changing seasons.

“A picnic on the lawn, games on the beach, the cool shade of trees. These experiences are celebrated in the new Prada Outdoor pop-up shops and in-store installations, a series of spaces dedicated to the emotions conveyed by different settings,” says the brand on its website.