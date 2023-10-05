4 must-have denim trends for autumn, from wide-leg jeans to split skirts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to transitional fashion, it doesn’t get much better than denim.

Navigating that tricky time when it’s not warm enough for T-shirts, or cold enough for coats, is easy when you’ve got a capsule wardrobe of denim delights.

And with tons of catwalk and celebrity inspiration around, this autumn/winter, you’re spoiled for choice in the denim department.

From baggy jeans to retro skirts, these are the denim trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this season…

1. Wide-leg jeans

As seen on the catwalks at Diesel, Coach, Jean Paul Gaultier and more, wide-leg jeans are an autumn essential.

Take your cue from the likes of Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid with extra-long baggy jeans teamed with trainers or loafers, or opt for a cropped pair to show off a pair of statement ankle boots.

Monsoon Lucille Print Blouse, £42 (was £60); Lara Wide Leg Jeans, £80

Crew Clothing Parker Wide Leg Jeans, £69

2. Midi dresses

A denim midi dress is incredibly versatile at this time of year – especially if it’s indigo, as opposed to summery light blue.

A sleek pinafore is perfect for layering with long-sleeved ribbed tops or rollneck jumpers, while shirt-dresses go well with chunky trainers or knee-high boots.

Aspiga Trinity Tencel Denim Dress, £150; Montreal Trainers, £99

V by Very Curve Sleeveless Button Through Denim Dress, £38; Scoop Neck Puff Sleeve Jersey Top, £18; Adidas Originals Stan Smith Trainers, £61.20 (were £85), Very

3. Embroidered jeans

The latest Noughties look making a comeback, embellished and embroidered denim was a major trend on the AW23 runways, and now it’s hit the high street in a big way.

From cute floral motifs to cool graphic designs, these elevated jeans take denim to the next level.

Lucy & Yak Olly Jacket with Daisy-Mae Embroidery, £70; Dana Mom Jeans with Daisy-Mae Embroidery, £65; JoJo Socks, £7.50 (vest and shoes, stylist’s own)

Fanfare High Waisted Recycled Embroidered Faces Jeans, £159

4. Split skirts

As summer’s micro minis take a back seat, Nineties split-front skirts are the style to be seen in this season.

Try an indigo or black knee-length skirt teamed with ankle boots for a laid-back weekend look, or go full-on grunge with a faded, floor-sweeping maxi.

Oliver Bonas Washed Black Scalloped Pocket Denim Skirt, £65

PrettyLittleThing Vintage Mid Wash Split Front Denim Maxi Skirt, £32