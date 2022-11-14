Primark’s website crashes after finally introducing online shopping

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Primark’s website has crashed after the retailer finally launched its highly anticipated click and collect service.

A spokesperson for the brand said it is “working hard” to resolve the issue.

The budget chain store is rolling out the new online service at 25 stores in the first instance, located across the North West of England, Yorkshire and Wales.

The trial scheme is currently restricted to children’s clothing, toys and nursery ranges, with around 2,000 items available for purchase.

Exclusive ranges will also be available to click and collect customers, including new items from Primark’s Disney range.

While the retailer has made the initial shift to online shopping, it has no plans to introduce deliveries.

Paul Marchant, the retailer's chief executive, said the launch of Primark's click-and-collect service was a “milestone for us and a really important moment”.

“We're massive fans of bricks and mortar,” he told the BBC. “We believe in stores and we believe in the High Street. We think click-and-collect is the right proposition.”

In response to problems with the website, a Primark spokesperson told The Independent: “It’s been great to see so much interest in the launch of our new Click + Collect trial.

“We’re aware that some people have had issues accessing the website this morning and we’re working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily.”

The news comes after the fast fashion retailer pledged it would not increase prices any more than already planned before autumn 2024 despite soaring costs.

Primark’s parent company AB Foods has said that it wants customers to still see the brand as a cheap alternative to other high street shops.

The news comes as more than one third of UK shoppers expressed concern that the rising cost of living would prevent them from making sustainable choices when shopping.

Almost half of those polled aged between 18 and 34 (45 per cent) said that they might be forced to divert away from sustainable products, despite being the age group that is most likely to consider the environment when shopping for clothes.

According to the World Economic Forum,the fashion industry is responsible for an estimated 10 per cent of humanity’s carbon emissions and has the fifth largest carbon footprint of any industry.