As a royal and a humanitarian, the late Princess Diana’s legacy extends far beyond her wardrobe.

This June marks what would have been the royal’s 60th birthday, and despite the fact that it has been more than 20 years since her death on 31 August 1997, the world remains fascinated with the Diana and in particular, with her sense of style.

From the polka dot smock dress she wore on the steps of the Lindo Wing with newborn Prince Harry to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore the same evening Prince Charles confessed to his adultery with Camilla, Princess Diana’s looks were among the most talked-about of her time.

The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge often pay tribute to their late mother-in-law’s wardrobe in subtle ways.

In 2018, Kate Middleton left St Mary’s Hospital with Prince Louis wearing a red dress with a white lace collar – a look strikingly similar to the one sported by Princess Diana when she left the same hospital with a newborn Prince Harry in 1984.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony on 19 May 2018, the bride changed into a halter-neck Stella McCartney gown for the evening reception.

The duchess was spotted wearing a sizeable turquoise ring on her right hand as she and the duke made their way to Frogmore House, a ring which was previously owned by Princess Diana.

The ring's designer, luxury jewellery brand Asprey, later confirmed that the ring was the same one created by special commission for the Princess of Wales in the 1990s.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day in July 1981. The gown was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and has a fitted bodice covered in panels of antique Carrickmacross lace. It originally belonging to Prince Charles’ great grandmother Queen Mary. It also features a 25-foot long train - the longest in royal history. The actor Emma Corrin wore a replica of the gown for the fourth series of The Crown, in which she portrayed Diana. (Shutterstock)

Prince Charles pictured at Balmoral in Scotland alongside Princess Diana in May 1981. The Princess wore one of her memorable knits for the occasion: a v-neck alpaca wool number with pink, green and purple stripes. Diana wore the jumper with a loose-fitting pair of beige trousers. (Shutterstock)

