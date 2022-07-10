Savile Rowe tailor, Andrew Ramroop, has spoken out about designing clothes for Princess Diana, revealing he didn’t know she was going to wear one of his creations for her 1995 Panorama interview.

The 69-year-old started working on Savile Row when he was 17 years old and, in addition to working with Diana, has created garments for Samuel L Jackson.

For her Panorama interview, in which she famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” with regards to the Prince of Wales’ affair with Camila Parker-Bowles, Diana wore one of Ramroop’s oversized blazers over a simple white top.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Ramroop was asked if he knew that Diana had opted to wear his design for the interview.

“I wasn’t aware,” he replied. “And all of the photographs, and even on television, it looks as though it’s black. It isn’t black.

“It’s midnight blue. It’s pure cashmere. Of course. it had to be pure cashmere, or silk.”

Ramroop went on to say that he designed numerous garments for Diana.

“I made the Princess of Wales at least eight suits,” he said. “And I had, I think, three in progress when she passed away. One was half made, one was completely made, and the other wasn’t cut yet.”

Ramroop also spoke about the process of designing for the Princess, explaining that it was often shrouded in secrecy.

“You submit three designs,” he said, adding: “You don’t want too many choices, swatches and designs. And then a selection is made. It was very much keeping it confidential from everyone.

“Even keeping it confidential from staff, confidential from your own family, because you were sworn to secrecy.”

The full interview will air on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday at 11am.

Additional reporting by PA