Kate gives a lesson in autumnal power dressing in a green trouser suit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has stepped firmly into autumnal dressing with a forest green power suit for a tour of a heritage textile mill.

Kate was visiting Yorkshire-based AW Hainsworth – which has a royal history going back to the 1953, when fabrics made by the mill were on display during the Coronations of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 41-year-old wore a Burberry wide-legged trouser suit with gold button detailing and a bright white blouse. She finished the look with a chunky gold chain and matching green velvet block heels.

It isn’t the first time Kate has worn the Burberry number – we first saw it in March during a meeting with Norwegian royalty at Windsor Castle. Unsurprisingly, it’s no longer available to buy online.

The mum-of-three wore her caramel-highlighted hair loose with bouncy waves, the tone perfectly in keeping with the cooler season, for the tour – during which she was set to learn about the manufacturing process of textiles.

Luxury British fashion house Burberry debuted its latest collection last week at London Fashion Week (LFW). It was creative director’s Daniel Lee’s second LFW outing, with celebrities including singer Kylie Minogue, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and actor Rachel Weisz on the front row.

Modern interpretations of the classic trench coat and chic patterned shirts populated the runway, so we could see Kate in more new Burberry designs soon.

Kate has a history of wearing chic trouser suits, though.

Earlier this month she wore a double-breasted jacket by Holland Cooper during a visit to a Royal Naval Air Station in Somerset, with matching slim-fit trousers that grazed her ankles and chunky gold button detailing.

Back in May she went for a colour blocking baby pink Alexander McQueen suit for a visit to the Foundling Museum – matching a pearl belt with court shoes.

In Boston, in December 2022, she went for a burgundy suit by Roland Mouret – along with a pussy bow shirt and a Chanel bag that’s been seen on numerous occasions.

She proved a sharp white suit can be casual for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, when she chose an Alexander McQueen suit to watch swimming at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

And during a visit to University Magee campus in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, in 2021, Kate went for a slim-fit Emilia Wickstead trouser suit in magenta, over a roll-neck jumper.