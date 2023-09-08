All the times Kate has channelled the late Queen’s style since her death

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A year on from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales continues to follow the regal rulebook, often drawing comparisons to the late royal with her fashion choices.

While Kate’s style is a lot more varied – incorporating blazers, trouser suits and form-fitting dresses, but when it comes to public appearances, certain similarities can’t be denied.

These are all the times Kate harked back to the late Queen with her outfits over the past year…

Mustard moment

In October, a month after the Queen’s death, the Princess of Wales visited Royal Surrey County Hospital wearing a mustard yellow belted dress.

The late Queen was known for her love of bold colours – believed to be chosen so she was visible to the public while out and about – for example this rich yellow coat dress worn to a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2017.

Glittering gowns

In November, the Princess donned a stunning custom cape gown with crystal-embellished shoulders by British designer Jenny Packham, topped with a blue sash and the Lover’s Knot Tiara.

Kate’s glittering floor-length dress bears a striking resemblance to one worn by the former monarch to a banquet in 1972.

The royal mint

Appropriately attired for the environment-themed Earthshot Prize ceremony in December, Kate chose a distinctive green Solace London gown, hired from rental platform Hurr.

The late Queen wore a huge variety of green shades during her reign, including a mint green coat dress while visiting Epsom racecourse in 2005.

Going green

The Princess of Wales took part in a royal family tradition in March, visiting the Irish Guard’s St Patrick’s Day parade at the Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

In a prime example of ‘diplomatic dressing’, Kate donned a teal green Catherine Walker coat dress and hat for the occasion, echoing one of the late Queen’s bright green ensembles when she inspected the Irish Guards at Windsor Castle in 1997.

Country casuals

Dressing down on a rainy day in April, Kate joined husband, The Prince of Wales, for an appearance at Dowlais Rugby Club in Wales, wearing a waxed brown Barbour jacket.

The former monarch was often spotted in brown or khaki coats while attending the Windsor Horse Show or riding one of her horses on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Red alert

In May, Kate and William stopped in at the Dog and Duck pub in London’s Soho to find out how it was preparing for the Coronation.

Kate chose a tomato-red single-breasted coat over a white dress and carried a white top-handle bag.

The bright ensemble was a more summery take on the late Queen’s classic coat dress and Launer handbag combination.

Emerald event

Kate debuted a new designer for this year’s Trooping of the Colour, donning an emerald green coat dress by Singaporean-born designer Andrew Gn with a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat.

The jewel-toned ensemble was reminiscent of the one the late Queen wore when she made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Blue mood

The Princess chose a bold blue ensemble for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for the King and Queen in July, pairing a cobalt Catherine Walker coat dress and Philip Treacy hat with matching clutch bag and court heels.

The vivid shade is similar to the royal blue worn by the late Queen at the unveiling of a war memorial in 2017.

Kate also paid tribute to the former monarch by wearing the Japanese Four-Row Pearl Choker, which was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth II.