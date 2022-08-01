Priyanka Chopra reveals she ‘lost’ the gown she wore when she won Miss World 2000

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Priyanka Chopra no longer has the dress she wore when she won the Miss World beauty pageant in 2006, she has revealed.

The model and actor wore a strapless bejewelled gown when she clinched the pageant title at the age of 18.

After winning Miss World, Chopra went on to become a Bollywood star and is one of India’s highest-paid actresses.

But the Quantico star admitted she no longer has the gown that saw her through the launch of her career.

In an interview with People, Chopra said she “lost” the dress during one of her “many travels”.

“I was always a nomad. I moved around so much, especially in the last 15 years,” she told the publication in a new interview published on Monday (1 August).

“Till three years ago, I didn’t own a house. I don’t think I thought about roots. I wish I had kept the gown that I won Miss World in or the Jason Wu red outfit I wore for the Emmys. I loved it and was twirling like a princess in it.”

Chopra was able to keep the Jason Wu gown she donned at the 2017 Primetime Emmys, in which she presented an award alongside Tom Hiddleston.

18 year old Priyanka Chopra of India poses on stage during the Miss World final at the Millenium Dome in London, 30 November 2000 (AFP via Getty Images)

In November 2020, Chopra opened up about a wardrobe malfunction she suffered while wearing her Miss World dress to accept her crown.

Speaking on the digital show People in 10, she said the dress had been “taped” onto her body at the start of the ceremony.

“By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off,” she confessed.

In an effort to hold the dress up discreetly, Chopra explained that she kept her palms pressed together in a namaste gesture as she walked down the stage.

“The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste, but was actually holding my dress up. So uncomfortable,” she added.

Chopra married Nick Jonas on 1 December 2018 and the pair share a baby daughter together, who was born via surrogate in January.

In July, they shared a rare photograph of baby Malti Marie, who recently turned six months old.