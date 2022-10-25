Jump to content

‘This is how you wedding’: Queer couple asks wedding guests to ‘upstage the bride’

‘Lace and leather, sequins and studs, pearls, latex, fringe and jewels’ were all welcome

Kate Ng
Tuesday 25 October 2022 10:16
<p>A queer couple asked their guests to ‘upstage the bride’ at their wedding</p>

A queer couple asked their guests to ‘upstage the bride’ at their wedding

(TikTok/Libby Rasmussen)

Most weddings have a strict rule: do not upstage the bride. But one queer couple threw the “nonsense” rule out the window for their big day in Washington DC.

TikTok influencer Libby Rasmussen posted a video of a wedding she attended in the city where the grooms called on their guests to “upstage the bride” with their outfits.

In true queer fashion, the video showed guests going all out in bright colours, elaborate designs and loud accessories during the couple’s special day.

Rasmussen wore a bright yellow jumpsuit with a ruffled off-the-shoulder top and gold leaf in her slicked-back hair, which she said she felt Harry Styles “would like”.

In a second video explaining the theme, the TikToker said: “This was a queer wedding and the grooms really wanted everyone to show up looking their best and the theme was ‘upstage the bride’.

“In their invite, they also added: ‘Conventional rules of polite society tell us that under no circumstances, at no time, not even for one moment nor for love or money should you ever upstage the bride.

“’Don’t wear white, they say. Mind the cleavage… never a floor-length gown. We say all that’s nonsense’,” Rasmussen continued.

“And then [the couple] sent over a lookbook of ideas for everyone to kind of like, come up with and be inspired by.”

The invite encouraged guests to wear “lace and leather, sequins and studs, pearls, latex, fringe and jewels”, adding that the “options are unbounded and the fantasy is cosmic”.

The unusual theme was praised on social media, with many admiring the grooms for allowing their guests to express themselves so colourfully during their nuptials.

On Twitter, one person said: “Keep them traditional boring a** weddings, I want to have fun like this.”

Another added: “THIS is how you wedding.”

“This is the kind of thing I would love. Let people get fancy and express themselves,” a third said. “They already know why they’re there. If someone is worried to be upstaged, they need to go to therapy and are probably getting married for the wrong reasons.”

