How to copy Kate’s look as she rocks the relaxed tailoring trend

After a break of nearly two months, the Duchess of Cambridge was back in the spotlight today with a visit to RAF Brize Norton

Kate took a solo trip to the Oxfordshire base to meet service personnel who helped with the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan last month.

(Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The mum of three chose an understated but fashionable outfit for the occasion, teaming a Reiss beige double-breasted blazer with a simple white top and navy blue trousers.

She accessorised her ensemble with a matching beige mini handbag from British leather goods brand Tusting, a navy belt and navy suede heels.

(Frank Augstein/AP)

Relaxed tailoring is a major trend right now and with her slightly oversized jacket and wide-leg trousers Kate nailed the look.

For years, if the 39-year-old was seen in trousers they were usually skinny jeans, but recently she’s ditched the skinnies in favour of on-trend straight leg styles – and judging by the comments, online fans approve of the fashion-forward look.

“I can’t cope with how cute The Duchess of Cambridge is!” wrote Twitter user Kayla Adams. “I said I wanted a blazer moment and she delivered!”

“My girl is back looking all fresh and elegant,” commented another user.

(Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Want to steal Kate’s style? The Reiss Larsson Double Breasted Twill Blazer, £285 is still available in a couple of sizes, while the Tusting Mini Holly bag, £295, is in stock in Taupe Atlantic and five other shades.