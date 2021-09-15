How to copy Kate’s look as she rocks the relaxed tailoring trend
The Duchess of Cambridge sported a beige and navy ensemble on her royal visit to RAF Brize Norton.
After a break of nearly two months, the Duchess of Cambridge was back in the spotlight today with a visit to RAF Brize Norton
Kate took a solo trip to the Oxfordshire base to meet service personnel who helped with the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan last month.
The mum of three chose an understated but fashionable outfit for the occasion, teaming a Reiss beige double-breasted blazer with a simple white top and navy blue trousers.
She accessorised her ensemble with a matching beige mini handbag from British leather goods brand Tusting, a navy belt and navy suede heels.
Relaxed tailoring is a major trend right now and with her slightly oversized jacket and wide-leg trousers Kate nailed the look.
For years, if the 39-year-old was seen in trousers they were usually skinny jeans, but recently she’s ditched the skinnies in favour of on-trend straight leg styles – and judging by the comments, online fans approve of the fashion-forward look.
“I can’t cope with how cute The Duchess of Cambridge is!” wrote Twitter user Kayla Adams. “I said I wanted a blazer moment and she delivered!”
“My girl is back looking all fresh and elegant,” commented another user.
Want to steal Kate’s style? The Reiss Larsson Double Breasted Twill Blazer, £285 is still available in a couple of sizes, while the Tusting Mini Holly bag, £295, is in stock in Taupe Atlantic and five other shades.