Jessica Chastain praises Ralph Lauren after westernwear-inspired New York show

Ralph Lauren gave a nod to the Beyonce-inspired cowboy trend for his latest catwalk show, a trend that’s taken off since the release of the star’s Cowboy Carter album in March.

Jessica Chastain, Glenn Close, Jodie Turner-Smith and Kerry Washington joined a star-studded roster across film, TV and music at the intimate show in New York – while muse and supermodel Christy Turlington, 55, walked the runway.

While the colour palette was neutral, the 84-year-old designer went for metallics and knitwear for his autumn/winter collection – complete with cowboy hats, belts and boots.

Chastain, 47, said Ralph Lauren taught her how to “break the rules” when it comes to fashion.

The US actress and producer said after the show: “I get a bit of a fashion lesson from Ralph Lauren. There’s a beautiful dress that came down [the runway] with a white lace collar and it was paired with a western belt, and I loved it.

“I would have never thought of pairing that look together. He’s the only designer who could put on a tuxedo with a pair of cowboy boots [too]. He really has so much fun with his fashion and that’s what I’ve come to expect. I’ve learnt that I’m allowed to break the rules.”

Models walked the runway in nude tailored coats over a shirt and tie in the same colour, cropped knit jumpers and cardigans paired with sparkly mesh maxi skirts, sequinned evening gowns, and matching trousers and suit jackets.

Accessories included understated handbags, western belts, cowboy knee-high boots and hats.

Founded in 1967, Ralph Lauren became best known for its famous polo shirt, and the brand has a history of Americana dressing – rooted in America’s cultural heritage, so cowboy-style makes a lot of sense for the latest collection.

This show – which took place in the designer’s private design studio, the runway reminiscent of a Manhattan gallery – was understated compared to some of his most famous shows, which include taking over Central Park and holding a runway show around his classic car collection.

Praising the latest collection, Turner-Smith admitted she’s “a sucker for fringe”.

Of Ralph Lauren’s fashion, she said: “While it’s always current and modern, it still feels nostalgic.”

While Scandal star Washington, 47, said: “I think it’s elegance you can count on year after year. He is inspired by what is happening in the world around him, but the clothes are never trendy. You can dip into a look from any decade and still be one of the best-dressed in the room.”

Meanwhile, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, opted to attend the show a maxi blue, white and black striped dress with a drop-down waist and ivory-heeled boots.

“Ralph could have been a movie director,” said the 74-year-old.

“So that’s fashion’s gain and Hollywood’s loss because every time you see a collection, like the one we just saw, you just think he’s seeing a movie and the other thing that always strikes me about Ralph’s collections is that they are so timeless but at the same time they are essentially modern.”

American actress Close, 77, who wore a cream double-breasted tailored suit, loved the mix of textures and said: “They all just look wearable, comfortable, simple, beautiful… It was really gorgeous.”