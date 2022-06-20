(AFP via Getty Images)

Regé-Jean Page announced as new face of Armani Code perfume

Actor ‘interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, profound masculinity,’ says Giorgio Armani

Olivia Petter
Monday 20 June 2022 16:41
Regé-Jean Page will be the new face of the Armani Code perfume, it has been announced.

The actor will front a major campiagn for the brand shot by French director Manu Cossu and British photographer Damon Baker, which will debut in September.

Giorgio Armani himself has praised Page for being an embodiment of a new type of masculinity that is in keeping with the brand’s values.

“Regé-Jean Page interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, profound masculinity that is not ostentatious or showy. He authentically and spontaneously represents the cultural richness and vitality of this moment in time,” he said.

Page added: “My role for Armani Code is an absolute privilege. It allows me to embody the effortless style of a brand that has defined what the peak of iconic, cinematic style looks like, and continues to inspire a progressive outlook on how we will all shape our future. “

Speaking to WWD about the partnership, Page explained how he was hesistant at first to become the face of a fragrance.

“But they spoke so passionately and so creatively about how they wanted to deconstruct the fragrance and reimagine it,” he said of his initial meetings with the Armani team.

“They wanted to explore the themes of masculinity and progress, what Code and rewriting a code meant to them, how they could tie that into their own view of progression.

“I’d never spoken so in-depth about a fragrance before, but suddenly all this came to life because I had the privilege of speaking to people who felt very passionately about this.”

Page added: “There’s a whole world to explore here, and I had no idea it had existed before. So, I was very keen to get involved after that.”

The actor will join Armani beauty’s lineup of famous faces, including Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Zhong Chuxi, Adria Arjona, Alice Pagani, and Greta Ferro.

