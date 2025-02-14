How to look after your cuticles, according to nail pros

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m sure we have all heard our nail technicians tell us to look after our cuticles better – but do we do it? Probably not.

Cuticles serve a purpose in helping to keep nails healthy and strong, so it is important to keep them well-pampered and looked after for health reasons as well as the aesthetics.

What is the importance of cuticles?

The cuticle is a layer of clear skin located along the bottom edge of your finger or toe, which is called the nail bed.

They create a barrier for your growing nails, preventing these new areas from becoming exposed to dirt, debris, and bacteria while they grow.

The area around the cuticle however is delicate. It can get dry, damaged, and infected – so it’s important to care for the entire nail area and keep it clean.

How to care for your cuticles

Go to a nail tech that understands

Nail technician Carrie Bohan emphasises the importance of going to a nail tech who knows how to correctly look after cuticles.

“It’s important for both you and your nail tech to understand what part of your nail is the cuticle and what part is the proximal nail fold, as these can be mixed up and nipping the wrong part can lead to cuts and bruising around your nail,” she says.

Hydration

“The biggest thing is hydration,” says Tie Greaves, a nail technician at Shoreditch Nails.

“You should use a natural oil on your cuticles a couple of times a day. Make sure it’s natural – so look out for things like fragrance or alcohol as they can dry the nails out.”

“We use argan oil from the brand Organic. I also recommend almond oil or hemp oil. Basically anything that’s going to soak into the skin.

Manicurist and educator Chloé Joel adds: “I normally recommend to put it on before you go to bed because it actually filters in overnight as nobody is washing their hands during that time.

“Put it on your bedside locker or your desk at work so it’s convenient for you to do.”

Keeping up maintenance

“If someone has dry cuticles, I always recommend actually getting regular manicures,” says Joel.

“It doesn’t have to be gel, but even just cuticle work like shaping the nail and have a general basic manicure really helps people cuticles become more moisturised as they are pushed back and trimmed.”

Bohan adds: “Keeping up maintenance of your cuticles can actually make your manicures last a lot longer as there is no dead skin left on the nail plate for the product to stick to.

“It also looks a lot neater when the cuticle has been pushed back and trimmed.”

Soak in hot water

According to Healthline, the easiest way to care for your cuticles is to soak your hand or foot in soapy, warm water for around 10 minutes every few days.

This helps soften the cuticle and keeps your nails clean.

“Before pushing cuticles back I would always recommend to soak them in hot water,” Greaves says.

Cuticle cutting

Research about the safety of cutting cuticles is mixed.

Greaves says: “When we do manicures, we do cut but not too much as we still need a little bit of it to protect the nail.

“Things like hang nails however can be taken off with clean and sharp cuticle clippers or nail clippers – but always make sure they are super clean and disinfected before using.

“You want to avoid any splitting of the cuticle so try not to cut into the actual skin.

“Cutting the cuticles will help gels stay on for longer and it will prevent things like infection and nails cracking and peeling.”

What else causes problems for our cuticles?

Washing your hands often, using hand sanitiser or nail polish remover can cause cuticles to dry out.

“If you’re washing up, doing cleaning or even washing your hair, I would advise to always wear gloves to protect your cuticles too,” says Greaves, especially if cleaning products contain bleach.

If your cuticles are bleeding, have redness or swelling or you are experiencing pain around the area, you should see a doctor.

London Grace Cuticle Oil, £12